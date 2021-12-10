If someone says “teacher,” what image comes to mind?
Probably a woman, right?
There’s a reason for that. Across America, 74% of teachers are women, and it’s slightly higher in Massachusetts, 76%.
But when it comes to leading schools, that’s a different story.
A new study shows that just 39% of Massachusetts school districts are led by a woman. But the Bay State is doing better than the rest of America; only 27% of the nation’s school superintendents are women.
That matches the percentage in the Attleboro area where three of the 11 school districts have female superintendents. Amy Berdos in Foxboro and Teresa Murphy are the only two women leading local kindergarten-Grade 12 school districts while Ingrid Allardi is head of Norfolk’s elementary-level schools.
In fact, 31 Massachusetts districts have never had a female superintendent while 143 have never had a school chief of color, the study says.
The Eos Foundation and the Rennie Center for Education Research & Policy, which teamed up on the study, say women belong in the classroom AND in the front office.
“White-dominant and patriarchal norms are deeply ingrained in ideas of leadership, even in education in Massachusetts,” says Annelise Eaton, the Rennie Center’s research director and co-author of the report. “Many female leaders we spoke with, especially women of color, expressed needing to work twice as hard and be twice as qualified to be considered for leadership positions.”
To be fair, there are women in leadership roles. Sixty-eight percent of elementary principals and 60% of assistant superintendents are women, the report says.
The report indicates that there is no need for this glass ceiling to the top job. More than half the educators — 59%, to be exact — who have sought licensing and are qualified to be superintendents in Massachusetts are women, the study says.
The problem, the researchers say, is what they call the “glass elevator”: putting men on a faster track to the top leadership position than women.
For instance, among the 180 school districts surveyed, 30% of men went straight from a principalship to the superintendency while only 9% of women took that same path. Women are much more likely to advance into a central office role first.
The report recommends several changes including investing in diversity, equity and inclusion training for school committee members, developing more equitable systems for assessing leadership performance, providing pathways to the superintendency for elementary principals and developing mentor structures for district staff.
Karla Baehr, co-facilitator of the New Superintendent Induction Program and former superintendent for Franklin, Lowell, and Wellesley public schools, offered another suggestion.
“There are three search organizations that are responsible for most superintendent searches in Massachusetts,” she said in the report. “They are all white male-led organizations and the folks that do the searches are predominantly white males. ... I think it’s important to work with the search orgs and helping them broaden and develop their networks.”
The study says much more needs to be done.
“Meaningful change and progress towards equity requires current leaders to attack the cultural, systemic, and institutional structures and biases that have led to the white- and male-dominant landscape that currently exists in educational leadership,” the study concludes. “To better serve all the Commonwealth’s children, Massachusetts education leaders must take deliberate action.”
