Here’s a headline Craig Borges and other editors at The Sun Chronicle do NOT want to write: “Local Teen Drowns in Pond.”
Here’s another one: “City Boy Drowns in Pool.”
Too often during my nearly four decades as a reporter, editor and editor-in-chief at this newspaper, we were forced to write those headlines.
What a tragic — and avoidable — loss of life.
Well, it’s summertime and the living’s easy – and the water is beckoning, especially for young people. It’s not surprising, then, that around Massachusetts, we’ve already seen a pair of senseless drownings.
An 18-year-old’s life was cut short at Upper Mystic Lake in Medford at the beginning of this month. According to the district attorney’s office, the young man could not swim. The teen, a recent immigrant from Nepal who was with friends celebrating their recent graduation from Medford High School, had been planning to attend UMass Amherst, where he would study math and biology.
And just last month, a freshman at Clinton High School drowned in a pond. The 15-year-old was brought back to his native Dominican Republic to be buried.
Unfortunately, these senseless tragedies happen every summer. In a 2017 study, the USA Swimming Foundation found that 64 percent of African-American children, 45 percent of Hispanic children and 40 percent of white children are at risk for drowning because they have no or limited swimming skills. Poverty compounds the problem: 79 percent of children from low-income families have no or limited swimming ability.
Nationally, about two children age 14 and under drown every day on average, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Drowning is the second-biggest cause of injury-related death for children, after car accidents.
Many more children suffer nonfatal drownings, which can leave permanent, severe brain damage. The victims are overwhelmingly male, according to the CDC.
As I said, this is an avoidable tragedy because there are plenty of opportunities to learn how to swim. The National YMCA calls the Y “America’s Swim Instructor,” with good reason. No other organization comes close to providing as much swimming and water safety lessons as the Y.
Parents from this area are blessed to have three YMCAs with a total of seven branches that offer pools and lessons.
And if parents don’t think they can afford the lessons, they should check with their local Ys. Many offer scholarships for low-income families.
Parents can also do more than sign their kids up for lessons. The Swimming Foundation found that children who go to the pool and dive in with their family are 2.7 times more likely to be good swimmers.
Age also shouldn’t be an issue. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics’ guidance, children as young as a year old can benefit from swim lessons.
Swimming is also great exercise, refreshing – and fun.
So please learn how to swim. We all want to avoid seeing those tragic headlines.
