No one knows what kind of a state representative Adam Scanlon will be.
Clearly, he’s a darned good politician, winning election to the school committee and town council and, as of this Wednesday, getting sworn in as the community’s voice on Beacon Hill, all less than six years after graduating from North Attleboro High School with the Class of 2015.
Regardless of what his future holds, however, one thing is certain: Adam Scanlon will not be like the two state representatives who preceded him, Kevin and Betty Poirier.
Scanlon is serious and policy-minded. He will no doubt give great thought to the many issues facing Massachusetts and his district in the years ahead.
Though they could hold their own with others on Beacon Hill when it came to the lawmaking, that’s not what the the Poiriers will be remembered for.
The husband-and-wife team often known as “Mr. and Mrs. North Attleboro” has a record of devotion to their constituents unmatched not only locally but across the Bay State.
Their longevity alone is a testament to that. Kevin Poirier was first elected to the Massachusetts House in 1976, the year Jimmy Carter defeated Gerald Ford for the presidency and roughly 20 years before Scanlon was born. In 1999, Betty took over the seat when Kevin stepped down to become development director at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
No one has really challenged them for the seat — or for their place in the community — throughout those four-plus decades.
Kevin is affable, loquacious, a guy who can chat with just about anyone about just about anything for hours. Betty has a generous heart and a deep compassion for at-risk children in her district.
Whenever they saw needs, they sought to address them, sometimes in their roles as a lawmaker, sometimes as simply a community leader.
Examples of the latter are in Betty’s efforts to keep North Attleboro’s World War II Memorial Swimming Pool open despite budget constraints, and in her annual backpack drive for low-income students.
I’d like to share a little of the former skills involving Kevin Poirier and my mom, Pauline Kirby.
After she was appointed director of the Plainville Council on Aging in the mid-1980s, Mom recognized the need to upgrade the town’s senior drop-in center.
The basement of the Plainville United Methodist Church simply wasn’t big enough, and the kitchen facilities fell short of meeting the seniors’ needs.
The town was unwilling to fund a multi-million dollar project to build a full-scale senior center, so my mother teamed up with Kevin to get the job done.
The town had land, at the old Plainville High School site on School Street, and Mom felt she could get enough help from local tradesmen to do the actual construction.
She even had architectural plans, borrowed from the Cumberland Farms convenience store around the corner.
But she would need money for materials.
Enter Kevin Poirier.
Kevin, who represented Plainville in addition to North Attleboro at the time, was on the six-member committee which finalized the annual state budget.
He persuaded then-House Speaker Tommy Finneran to include a $367,000 state grant for Plainville’s senior center in the budget.
It took many months to build, and my mother had to persuade a lot of carpenters, plumbers and electricians to donate time to the project. It became such a volunteer enterprise that Joe Fernandes, Plainville’s town manager at the time, would keep his toolbox in his trunk and pitch in at the construction site after a full day at the office.
By the summer of 2000, the town’s senior citizens had a new drop-in center at a cost of just $367,000 to state taxpayers and nothing to Plainville’s.
Let’s see that get done today.
Meanwhile, best wishes to Adam Scanlon. And Happy New Year to everyone.
