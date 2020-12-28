With another year nearly (and thankfully) in the books, we’re fast approaching the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.
One of the main causes of America’s break from England was the whole taxation-without-representation thing, that Britain still controlled us without our say. But another thing that really bothered 18th century Americans was the whole notion of royalty, that the king had power not because he earned it because he was born into it. Most Americans felt wealth and power should be earned; they hated the system of princes, dukes and earls that controlled the mother country.
The hotbed of the revolution was, of course, Boston.
My, how things have changed.
In case you missed it, Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo has made public his intention to step down to take a job at his alma mater, Northeastern University.
But he has no intention of letting rank-and-file members choose their next leader. That’s not the way things are done on Beacon Hill,
No, DeLeo has lined up the votes to allow his No. 2 — House Majority Leader Ronald Mariano of Quincy — to take over as speaker.
They wouldn’t want to have an open, small-d democratic election where candidates would have the opportunity to make their case to their colleagues. Instead, there is a line of royal succession, just like in merry old England. One Boston-area, white male septuagenarian will succeed another Boston-area white male septuagenarian.
King Robert is dead.
Love live King Ronald.
In others words, meet the new boss, same as the old boss.
Of course, not everyone approves of this backroom deal.
State Rep. Russell Holmes of Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood says he intends to run against Mariano and is promising change in terms of opening up the House to give all representatives more power, unlike the current situation where just a handful of DeLeo’s trusted assistants decide the course of key legislation. Holmes, who is Black and would be the first minority speaker, also wants more transparency in the House, unlike the current leadership whose MO is to conduct the public’s business out of public view.
Don’t hold out much hope for a Holmes victory because so many members of the House occupy lucrative leadership positions given to them by the speaker.
According to the House website, there are 85 House leadership positions. Taking out the speaker’s position and three currently vacant committee posts, there are 81 Democrats who have a financial reason to vote for Mariano and the status quo. If you do the math, that’s one more than Mariano needs.
What’s really galling is that DeLeo and Mariano hope to pull this off before the current legislative session ends in early January.
According to CommonWealth magazine, Mariano’s allies want to move as quickly as possible because they believe they have enough votes to elect him speaker now and don’t want to wait until the new Legislature and new lawmakers are sworn in next year. Mariano would still need to be re-elected speaker at the start of the new legislative session, but Mariano’s allies say he would prefer to be an incumbent entering that fight.
“To deliberately hold election prior to the appearance and swearing in of those new voices would add insult to injury,” Bob Massie, a former Democratic gubernatorial candidate who signed a petition opposing the DeLeo-Mariano deal, told the magazine. “It’s a naked refusal to listen to the will of the people that was expressed in the recent election.”
Among those “new voices” is Adam Scanlon, a 24-year-old Democrat who will be sworn in Jan. 6 to succeed longtime North Attleboro state rep Betty Poirier, a Republican.
Scanlon finds himself in a difficult position before he is even sworn in. Does he dare fight back against the autocracy that now rules the House? And if he does, does he risk putting not only himself but his district out of favor with the House leadership, those experts at pork barrel legislation? But if he does back Mariano, doesn’t he become just another crony politician?
Welcome to Beacon Hill, Adam Scanlon, a world ruled by a king, a few princes but certainly not by lowly subjects like the voters.
