They may be difficult to recognize, but there are some silver linings in the COVID-19 cloud. Today, let’s look at three, including two that are Christmas-related.
Not like 9/11
Remember the Christmas after 9/11? If you do, you’ll remember that very few people decorated their homes with anything other than a tree. It just didn’t feel right.
That certainly hasn’t happened in this year of the coronavirus pandemic, the biggest national crisis since the 2001 terrorist attacks.
It started right after Halloween. Many Attleboro area residents put up more elaborate outdoor Christmas decorations than ever, as Donna Perry’s story in last week’s Sun Chronicle explained. Although 100 times more Americans have died due to the pandemic than in the attacks, Americans are looking for some joy in their life. In December 2001, it was still a time to mourn.
This has fattened some wallets
At Home, a national chain of home goods stores with a location in Seekonk, is experiencing strong fourth-quarter sales, driven largely by seasonal items like Christmas decor, Jamie Jo Boulogne, a senior vice president and the company’s general merchandising manager, told a reporter.
Even the third quarter saw a 20 percent increase over last year, partially because shopping for Christmas decorations started earlier.
“I think we’re all pleasantly surprised,” she said. “We’re definitely exceeding expectations.”
Not sick? You’re not alone
I remember going for a long walk on Veterans Day last year, then coming home and feeling miserable for days with a cold.
I have not had a cold or any other illness since — knock on wood. That NEVER happens.
Turns out I’m not alone.
The CDC reports that fewer people are getting colds or the flu so far this season. The reason? The CDC says the biggest cause appears to be that the precautions we’re taking to prevent COVID-19 — wearing a mask, washing hands and keeping socially distant — are also keeping us healthier.
So, maybe the doctor was right all along.
Imagine life without it
Normally, the extended Kirby family dresses up to gather on Christmas Eve with food — lots of it — and to get reacquainted, now that we stretch from Vermont to Virginia.
That, of course, won’t be happening this year.
Like we did on Thanksgiving, however, we will all set up our laptops while still dressed casually and see each other via Zoom. Millions of other families will do the same.
Our family “gatherings” are not the same. The audio is often poor, the conversation chaotic and, of course, there are no hugs — and we’re a huggy family.
But there we are all on one screen: my mom, her four children and their significant others, her nine grandchildren and their significant others and the new star of the family, Vinny, her first great-grandchild.
Now, Zoom can be erratic and annoying. But think of where we would be during this pandemic if we didn’t have today’s technology? If we couldn’t just reach into our pockets and connect, via whatever platform we prefer, with family and friends?
On this holiday, let’s be thankful, and stay safe.
Merry Christmas, everyone.
