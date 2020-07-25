The first year I was eligible to vote was 1976.
The candidates for president that year were Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter.
Neither was inspiring, at least to me.
But there was another candidate on the ballot that day I went to the new North Attleboro High School (just three years old at the time) to take part in my first presidential election.
He had a familiar last name. And he was the uncle of a good friend of mine.
So I voted for him.
That familiar name — Poirier — has been on a North Attleboro ballot every even-numbered year since.
Kevin Poirier won the state representative seat that day, and he won re-election every two years until 1999 when he stepped down to become development director at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
As most North Attleboro voters know, he was succeeded by his wife, Betty, who has also won re-election ever since.
I guess it’s fitting that in this oddest of years, there won’t be a Poirier on the ballot when I go to North Attleboro High School in November.
Betty Poirier, who will turn 78 just before the election, announced in March she was retiring from the House, her family leaving an unmatched legacy of service to the community.
Only one of the three candidates seeking to win the vacant seat was even alive when Kevin Poirier won on the same night Jimmy Carter was elected the 39th president of the United States.
That’s Michael Lennox. He was 5.
Lennox has become a part of the new wave of town leaders in North Attleboro, first as a selectman and now a member of the town council. He helped spearhead the effort to get a tax increase approved in 2018 and government reorganization in 2019.
As the only Republican in the race, he will definitely be on the ballot in November.
But two Democrats are trying to secure the seat for the district, and it’s shaping up as a very interesting race.
Their combined age barely exceeds the years of service from the Poiriers. But they are also no strangers to North Attleboro voters.
Patrick Reynolds, 25, first ran for selectman at the age of 18 while a senior at North Attleboro High. Adam Scanlon, 24, also was a teenager when he first won a seat on the North Attleboro School Committee and like Lennox is a town council member.
Both also advocated for the tax increase and government reorganization, initiatives that never gathered much steam under the older generation of municipal leaders.
While the race hasn’t grabbed many headlines yet — there have been a few other issues that have consumed our attention this year — you can expect to hear from Reynolds and Scanlon if you’re from North Attleboro or the two precincts in Mansfield and one in Attleboro that are also in the district.
It’s a good time to start paying attention if you’re a Democrat or an independent choosing the Democratic ballot that day. The primary, in which voters will decide if Reynolds or Scanlon will face off against Lennox, is on Sept. 1, just five weeks from Tuesday.
So, on that date, I will be doing something I haven’t done in my 44-year history as a voter: Casting a ballot in a primary for North Attleboro’s state representative.
I hope others in the district will be doing the same.
