With all eyes focused on the race for president, it’s easy to forget that there a lot of other choices to be made by Nov. 3. (Remember, you can start voting in Massachusetts as early as a week from Saturday.)
Folks around here will be electing both a U.S. senator and congressman. State legislator seats are also up from grabs locally. And there are two questions on the ballot.
The first involves the state’s right-to-repair law, although opponents are using scare tactics to make it look like approval will result in a loss of your privacy. For that matter, advocates have made it seem like local garages would be shut down when this is merely an extension of the existing law.
Question 2 could have a much bigger impact, making Massachusetts the second state to utilize ranked-choice voting. (Maine is now the only state to do so, although some states have jurisdictions that allow the system.)
Many people have asked me lately: So how does this work? Here’s a quick explanation.
Under ranked choice, voters rank candidates by preference on their ballots. If a candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, he or she is declared the winner. If no candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated. First-preference votes cast for the failed candidate are eliminated, lifting the second-preference choices indicated on those ballots. A new tally is conducted to determine whether any candidate has won a majority of the adjusted votes. The process is repeated until a candidate wins an outright majority.
Simple, right?
Wrong.
That’s why I think it will be a tough sell, even though it clearly has benefits. For instance, ranked choice is said to cut down on negative campaigning. After all, why would you knock a candidate when you may be able to win his or her second-preference vote?
It may also work for smaller jurisdictions, like the City of Attleboro. For instance, if Attleboro has three or more candidates running for mayor, it holds a preliminary election to narrow the field to two. Turnouts for preliminaries are often weak and unrepresentative of the electorate.
Ranked-choice voting would save the city the cost of an election while helping promote majority rule and civil campaigning. (Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, by the way, is one of many Massachusetts politicians, mostly Democrats, who endorse Question 2.)
This system, I believe, would have vastly changed the result of the Sept. 1 Democratic primary for the House seat being vacated by Congressman Joseph Kennedy III. Jake Auchincloss, considered the most moderate of the candidates, won with just 22.4 percent of the vote. Right behind him was Jesse Mermell with 21.1 percent, but I could easily see her picking up more second-preference votes from liberals in the northern part of the district and winning the nomination.
So don’t forget to do a little research before you cast your ballot. This election isn’t just between those two septuagenarians running for the White House.
One final note: While researching this column I came across this item that may be of interest to local sports fans. Heather Hill is not only a golf course in Plainville, she’s the Jerome T. Murphy Professor in Education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. Professor Hill, who is among many academics to endorse Question 2, “studies policies and programs designed to improve mathematics teachers and teaching quality” and has co-authored a book on education reform, according to her Harvard bio.
No other local golf course has that kind of resume.
