In November, the voters of Attleboro put their faith in Paul Heroux as their mayor for the next two years.
In December, Heroux traveled to Washington to meet with a couple of political organizations to consider a run for higher office this year.
“They are heavily lobbying me to run for one particular seat — a lot of people are,” he said.
It’s now January, and Heroux said he will announce soon whether he will campaign for another position. From what he told The Sun Chronicle’s George W. Rhodes, it doesn’t sound like it’s a matter of if he will be campaigning this year but what seat he will run for.
“I’m looking at two different offices,” Heroux told Rhodes. “I’m trying to figure out which one makes the most sense.”
If I’m one of those voters who put their faith in Heroux just two months ago — and I’m not because I don’t live in Attleboro — I’m not too happy right now.
It’s no secret that the 45-year-old Democrat has ambitions. When he announced he was running for re-election last year, he said this would be his last term and that a run at higher office was among his future options.
Heroux has a lot to offer. As Attleboro voters have witnessed over the past decade as he served at their state representative and mayor, he is smart, personable and has boundless energy.
There are three positions I imagine would interest him.
He has always had a desire to serve in Congress, and Jake Auchincloss, the district’s current representative, is a freshman lawmaker with a less-than-firm base who barely won the 2020 Democratic primary over an enormous field of candidates.
There’s an open race for lieutenant governor — often considered a steppingstone to even higher office. However, Democrats are already forming a line to grab that job.
And there’s a possible challenge against Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, a guy you either love or hate and who may be vulnerable after a quarter-century in office. Ousting Hodgson would make Heroux a hero within his party. It may also be a good fit as Heroux worked as the director of the Massachusetts prison system in the past.
It’s also hardly unprecedented that an elected official would campaign for office. In my four decades covering local politics, I’ve seen four U.S. senators from Massachusetts — Ted Kennedy, Paul Tsongas, John Kerry and Elizabeth Warren — and two of our governors — Mike Dukakis and Mitt Romney — run for president while still supposedly holding down their day jobs. If a politician is popular, voters often look the other way when someone they elected is actively seeking another job.
But in Heroux’s case, I think it’s a little different for a couple of reasons.
First, senators and governors have huge staffs that can carry much of the load. Those officials don’t work so much as make decisions.
That’s not necessarily the case with a mayor. Sure, he has staffers who can take care of the grunt work, but, as Heroux would probably tell you, voters often demand a personal relationship with their mayor that they don’t expect from their senator, governor or even state legislator. It will be difficult maintaining that while frequently being out of Attleboro.
Second, the timing of this is just awful. Running for higher office just weeks after getting elected will make Attleboro voters feel as if they are being hurt by their mayor’s “shiny object syndrome” — liking something until you get distracted by something else that’s seemingly bigger and brighter.
If Heroux runs, his time will undoubtedly be split between City Hall and the campaign trail. And if he wins, Attleboro will have an interim mayor, the city council president, in 2023.
That’s not what Attleboro voters signed up for in November when they went to the polls last Nov. 2 and, by a wide margin, re-elected Paul Heroux to be their mayor.
