There are some Attleboro elections that are real snoozers.
That’s a strong possibility this year.
When no opponent emerged to unseat Mayor Cathleen DeSimone, that immediately meant turnout would be low and fireworks would be few. At least that’s what has happened in the past when the race at the top of the ticket is uncontested.
To make matters worse, only a handful of city council and school committee seats are being challenged. Voters in some city wards will have no decisions to make other than choosing five at-large city councilors.
That was not the case 40 years ago. The 1983 election was certainly one of the most intense I’ve witnessed in my 40 years-plus association with this news organization.
The stage was set early that year when the incumbent, Gerald Keane, announced he would not seek a third two-year term as mayor. Keane had been a popular choice when he first won the job in 1977 and ran unopposed two years later.
But his popularity waned after 1980 when Massachusetts voters approved Proposition 2½, the property tax-limiting law that required massive budget cuts in all 351 cities and towns. Keane, forced to lay off hundreds of workers and impose steep fees, saw the writing on the wall after three terms.
Not long after Keane’s announcement, no less than five candidates threw their hats into the ring. Alphabetically, they were:
- Joseph Rayball, a top aide to Congresswoman Peg Heckler and former general manager at Attleboro radio station WARA.
- Brenda Reed, a first-term school committee member.
- John Ricker, a city middle school principal.
- Hank Sennott, a city councilor and a WARA news reporter.
- Kai Shang, a former business owner in Attleboro serving his first term on the city council.
All of them had their strengths.
Rayball figured to have a strong political organization and had the backing of the city’s Republican committee. Many considered him the favorite.
Reed was seen as a rising star on the school committee who also gained attention by being only the second woman seeking the mayor’s office in the city’s history.
Ricker was a popular principal among his students and parents.
Sennott was the most visible city councilor as its finance chairman whose media training helped him with public speaking.
And Shang was extremely popular among older city residents who remembered his leading role in Attleboro’s first state basketball championship.
Plenty of debates
There were at least a half-dozen debates, and The Sun Chronicle ran daily stories on the race leading up to the October preliminary election, when the field would be narrowed to two. (The city has since moved preliminary elections to September.)
Rayball and Sennott were favored to move on to the November election. But when the ballots were counted after the preliminary, Sennott emerged on top with Reed in second.
On that October night, The Sun Chronicle brought the two winners to its makeshift photo studio in the basement of 34 South Main St. and photographed the two winners, side by side, amid falling confetti.
More debates were held between just the two opponents, and more stories ran daily. The thought that two young people — Sennott was 30, Reed 37 — seemed to energize city voters.
Then, The Sun Chronicle — it was me, at that time a reporter — checked with the Massachusetts Municipal Association to see if any Bay State city had ever elected a woman as mayor. They got back to me and said they couldn’t find one.
Boston and Providence TV stations read that article and started airing stories that “history may be made in Attleboro.”
Sure enough, on Nov. 8, 1983, Reed emerged victorious. The Sennott camp blamed the late attention by the out-of-town stations.
As it turns out, Westfield had elected a woman mayor in 1940. But the 1983 election was significant for one thing: It was the only time in Attleboro’s 110-year history that the second-place finisher in the preliminary leapfrogged the top vote-getter.
Interestingly, Reed was the one who stayed involved in government the least amount of time. She was defeated by Shang two years later in a stunning upset, and later served as executive director of various New England trade associations.
Rayball was appointed executive director of the Attleboro Housing Authority and then a housing official in Cambridge. He died in 2014.
Sennott moved to Sandwich where he served as a selectman and finance committee chairman.
Shang served three terms as mayor before he was ousted by Judy Robbins. He died in 1999.
And Ricker was later elected to the city council before his death in 2002.
At least for this witness, that 1983 election was not a snoozer.