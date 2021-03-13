A year ago, didn’t you think this whole pandemic thing would just go away?
We’d heard about plenty of public health scares before: swine flu, Ebola, bird flu, SARS. Why was this thing we’re talking about in China, this novel coronavirus as it was called then, going to be any worse?
I kept thinking — hoping — that this would be the medical version of Y2K, that turn-of-the-millennium scare that every computer in the world would shut down because digital dates had two numbers instead of four. Everyone got worried, $100 billion was spent on upgrades in the United States alone — and nothing happened.
Or it would be like the hurricane warnings that we occasionally get, only to see the powerful storm veer to the south or weaken into a wimp by the time it reaches us.
Sure, China had shut down Wuhan and the few people remaining on the street were wearing masks. But that was China, an authoritarian government and a place where masks are common.
It won’t happen here.
But wasn’t there a vague fear lingering in the back of your mind that this could be real? That maybe this time we were going to catch the brunt of this hurricane of a health crisis, that lots of people would get sick and lots would die?
There’s not much I’d like to remember about the past year. But there are a few moments I recall that I look back at now and wonder about…
It’s just after the holidays, the 2019 holidays. We meet up with my son and a friend at a restaurant. She is just back from China.
She reaches for a hug.
Hey, wait a minute, we joke — sort of.
I haven’t been anywhere near Wuhan, she says, laughing.
We laugh too — but it’s not comfortable, even then.
A month or so later. We decide to go to a comedy show at Patriot Place.
The crowd is sparse. People seem to be getting nervous about this virus, which dominates the news online, on TV, in the papers.
Every comedian makes a joke about the virus, linking it to a brand of beer. The jokes fall flat.
This really isn’t funny.
It’s early March 2020. The word is that Gov. Charlie Baker is about to shut down the state. Everything.
I text my wife: Going to the store to stock up. What do we need?
Toilet paper, she says.
We have plenty, I say.
No, it’s all over Facebook. People are hoarding TP. There’s nothing on the shelf.
I go to the supermarket. It’s mobbed. Worse than the day before a 2-foot blizzard.
But the attitude is worse. People are pushy. Scared. Desperate. Panicked.
I check the paper goods aisle. Sure enough, barely any TP.
I grab the biggest package I can find.
I’m in line behind a guy buying canned meals. I count at least 20 cans of Chef Boyardee, mostly Beefaroni.
I laugh. Really? Surviving on Beefaroni?
Things sure have changed. It would seem strange now going into a public place without a mask. Or giving anyone a hug.
The fear factor is less than a year ago, at least for most of us. If anything, we’ve become too complacent.
But our patience is growing thin. We want normalcy. We don’t want masks. We want hugs.
Hoping this will all just end is, apparently, just wishful thinking.
We still need to mask, to distance, to get shots.
We’ll get through this.
But we didn’t avoid the hurricane this time. We got blown away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.