A few thoughts while trying to not to get bored while walking my 10,000 steps a day.
ED VS. JOE
In most others years, it would be the marquee race on the ballot. But with just a little more than six weeks to go and all attention focuses on the pandemic, social unrest and the presidential election, is anybody focused on the battle between incumbent Sen. Ed Markey and our congressman, Joe Kennedy III?
Democrats are sharply divided over the race during a time when the party has tried to stand united in an effort to oust Donald Trump from the White House and win back the Senate.
The Establishment is firmly in Markey’s corner. They say he’s been a more effective legislator than Kennedy, who they portray as getting by strictly on the family name.
The Establishment says this is no time for a Democrat to try to unseat a fellow Democrat, wasting resources that should be spent on the presidential campaign and on unseating Republican senators.
The People appear to be on Kennedy’s side, at least judging from every poll released so far. Perhaps the People see Kennedy, who turns 40 in October, as a leader of a younger generation, and Markey, who just turned 74, as old and tired, part of the septuagenarian Washington insider crowd that has left the country in a mess.
They’re probably both right. On Sept. 1, just 45 days away, we’ll see whose opinion matters.
BIG DIFFERENCE IN NORTON
Thanks to the pandemic, just about everything is different this year.
That’s especially true of the PGA Tour event that will take place in Norton next month.
The tour announced this week that, because of the pandemic, no spectators will be allowed at tournaments through the end of this season, which ends in early September. That includes the FedEx Cup playoff event on Aug. 20-23 at TPC Boston.
No surprise there.
But there will be other changes on Arnold Palmer Boulevard, besides the lack of fans.
There was no tournament there last year, the tour deciding to alternate the first round of the playoffs between the New York and Boston markets. While the event is scheduled to return to Norton in 2022, there are no guarantees beyond that.
The tournament is now called The Northern Trust after the financial institution that is its chief sponsor. It had been the Deutsche Bank Championship for 14 years and the Dell Technologies Championship for the last two.
The event will now be held in August instead of on Labor Day weekend and end on a Sunday, not a Monday holiday.
And the storylines have changed a bit in the roughly 700 days between tournaments.
Two years ago, Tiger Woods was just beginning his epic comeback from physical and emotional troubles, capping it with a Masters triumph in April 2019.
Some of the biggest names in golf — Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson – have had disappointing seasons, at least by their standards.
This season’s biggest name in golf — both physically and in terms of impact — was the 2018 winner of the event at TPC Boston.
Bryson DeChambeau was considered a brainiac who tried to solve the mysteries of golf through science. But during the coronavirus shutdown, he packed on 40 pounds of muscle and taught himself to swing viciously while keeping his drives straight.
He’s played very well since the tour returned in early June, simply overwhelming courses. At a recent tournament, he waited for the players ahead of him to clear the green before he teed off.
That green was 400 yards away – nearly a quarter of a mile.
And his drive nearly reached the green.
Three major championships and three playoff events are still ahead of him to see if the Incredible Hulk of golf is for real.
CLOSING THOUGHT
If no spectators are allowed to be spread out over 383 acres at TPC Boston, how are they possibly going to permit 13,175 fans into Gillette Stadium for Patriots games? And who wants to watch a football game wearing a mask as the protocol requires? I’m afraid it’s going to be a long time before we watch big-time sports in person again.
