A few thoughts while trying to find out why two former Massachusetts governors, Deval Patrick and Bill Weld, are running for president.
- Think about this: New England sports fans could lose their two biggest stars in successive months. After the Red Sox traded Mookie Betts this week, Tom Brady could say farewell to Foxboro by mid-March. I don’t think the region has ever had two stars of that magnitude disappear in such a short time.
- Did I miss something? North Attleboro town officials did discipline the public works director for deliberately ignoring the will of voters by failing to properly fluoridate public water, right? Town officials wouldn’t have let him get away with that, would they?
- North Attleboro’s Anthony Sherman did not get a lot of face time in Sunday’s Super Bowl. There were a few shots of him on the sidelines and running on and off the field. But the 31-year-old fullback did what he does best to help Kansas City lock up their first Lombardi Trophy in 50 years. Sherman’s fourth-quarter block helped set the edge and sprang Damien Williams for a 38-yard touchdown run, assuring the Chiefs of victory over the Jimmy Garappolo-led San Francisco 49ers.
- Speaking of Patrick, the former governor says he’s still in the race because a huge number of voters are still undecided. But a recent poll indicates that just 5 percent of registered Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire are even considering him. A Patrick comeback would be bigger than the Patriots over the Falcons after trailing 28-3 in the second half of Super Bowl LI.
- Can we agree on two things with Tom Brady? 1) This is not the same aw-shucks kid who led the Patriots to their first Super Bowl victory 18 years ago. He’s now a diva. Yes, a diva. Perhaps that diva status has been earned, thanks to six Super Bowl rings. But that’s not how the early Tom Brady acted. I fear that his unwillingness to bow off the stage gracefully — like Peyton Manning did — will not end well. 2) How about a moratorium on the Brady speculation for a month? Decision Day is March 16. Really, what more can be said about it? Enough.
- Finally, this has been one of the most benign winters in recent memory. In January, 26 of the 31 days saw temperatures that were above normal. But if you’re like me, you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. Or for a repeat of the winter of 2015, when 2 feet of snow fell on Jan. 26 and then we endured major storms every few days until mid-March. A few stats from that winter (in case you’re forgotten):
110.6 inches — Total snow accumulation for Boston during the winter of 2014-2015. It was a little less in Attleboro, “just” 87 inches.
64.8 inches — Total accumulation in February, the snowiest month on record in Boston history. In Attleboro, it was also a record, 47.75 inches.
33 — The percentage of MBTA commuter rail trains that were on time in February 2015.
$19.4 million — The amount Keolis Commuter Services, the commuter rail operator, lost in the first half of 2015 due to high overtime costs, penalty payments to the MBTA and repairs to equipment.
0 — The amount of snow that melted during that seven-week period (or at least it seemed that way), leading to snow banks that towered over our heads.
Please, never again.
