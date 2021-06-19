Today, tributes to three men who made life around these parts a little bit better.
R.I.P. Don Byron
Let me add my voice to the chorus mourning the death of Don Byron, who succumbed to cancer June 12 at age 68.
Mansfield was among the high schools where Don coached, and he also taught math there for 35 years. A big, impressive man, he was simply one of those people that everyone respected: players, parents, officials and fans.
I got to know Don as a fellow basketball referee, and I was always pleased to see him courtside, as a coach or my partner for the game.
But we also bonded over something else: Don wouldn’t think of starting the day without a newspaper, and of course, I spent four decades in the business. He loved the way the news was packaged and organized in a newspaper rather than the randomness of a news website. If he worked an AAU tournament and had a break between games, he’d find a chair, pull out the sports section and immerse himself in stories about the human drama of athletic competition.
There will be a big void on the sidelines for seasons to come.
R.I.P. Paul Helmreich
I cannot top the beautiful tribute my friend Bill Gouveia gave earlier this week to Paul Helmreich of Norton, who died June 10 at 87. But I will say that I have met hundreds of local folks who volunteer their time to serve on various town boards and committees. Few can match the intelligence or love of community Paul gave to Norton.
A professor of European, Russian and Middle East history at Wheaton College, Paul served more than a quarter of a century on the Norton Finance Committee. While some boards meet once or twice a month, the finance committee in the days leading up to town meeting will spend many hours each night, several nights a week at the mundane task of scrutinizing line items. Paul was among the best I’ve seen at assessing his town’s needs and devoting resources where they are most useful.
Norton was fortunate to call Paul Helmreich one of its citizens for the past 60 years.
R.I.P. Tony Calcia
It was impossible to give a proper tribute to Tony Calcia when he died March 27, 2020 at 64. We were, after all, in the very beginning of a pandemic that would make gatherings impossible for another 15 months.
But I’m glad that the Hockomock Area YMCA is gathering people at the most fitting of places, Community Field, to salute Tony, North Attleboro’s most ardent cheerleader, its fiercest advocate for children and the life of every party.
Tony served for nearly 14 years as the town’s park and recreation director, vastly expanding programs. When my kids were young, they attended the DARE camp Tony founded, and would come home daily buzzing with the excitement of the day.
In 2002, he went to work as a vice president for the Hockomock Y, where he became a respected national leader on programming to protect children from sexual abuse, training more than 5,000 adults in detection and prevention methods. It was an issue he was truly passionate about.
Tony’s celebration of life will start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
See you there.
