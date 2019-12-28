This week brings us not only the end of the year but the end of a decade.
In my mind, three stories jump out as the biggest in the area of the last 10 years. Here’s a quick look back at them, all of which began during my tenure as the head of the newsroom for this fine news organization.
AARON HERNANDEZ
The New England Patriots’ spectacular rise has put a spotlight on Foxboro for decades now. But never in my lifetime has this area been such the focus of national attention as it was in 2013.
It all started on a Monday when a Bishop Feehan High School student was jogging home through the North Attleboro Industrial Park and came across something strange. Looking closer, he realized it was a body.
Police were called in, but it was a day later that the story went national. I was away from the newsroom when my son sent me a text: “Aaron Hernandez a suspect in North Attleboro murder.”
- “Holy s,” I thought.
I called the newsroom and was told our reporters were working on it. It would be by far our biggest story of the year.
You know the highlights: Hernandez, a tight end for the Patriots and a rising star in the NFL, was later arrested for the murder of Odin Lloyd, the boyfriend of Hernandez’ fiancee’s sister. For days, media from across the country clogged Hernandez’ neighborhood in North Attleboro and helicopters buzzed the sky.
In a bizarre trial in Fall River Superior Court — I was in the jury pool but was quickly dismissed from service, having already written a column highly critical of Hernandez — the former Patriot was convicted of the Lloyd murder. His lawyers admitted during closing arguments that he was there but claimed he didn’t pull the trigger.
And as we all know, days after he was acquitted of a double murder in Boston, Hernandez killed himself in prison. Since then, the story has only grown crazier, including evidence that he had sexual relationships with males starting in high school.
It isn’t over yet. On Jan. 15, Netflix is releasing a three-part docu-series called “The Killer Inside: Inside the Mind of Aaron Hernandez.” In a preview released by Netflix, a recorded phone call between Hernandez and a woman is heard.
Him: “My whole body’s shaking right now.”
Her: “What happened?”
Him: “You know my temper.”
MICHELLE CARTER
It was late afternoon in 2015 and I was in the daily meeting in my office with a couple of other editors trying to decide what stories were going on the front page that day.
It looked like a slow news day — until reporter Jim Hand walked into the room and told us he had something big.
Michelle Carter, a Plainville teenager, had been indicted for involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors alleged that her texts to her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, encouraging him to kill himself led to his suicide.
We realized right away the First Amendment implications were enormous: Can someone’s words cause another person’s death? Can someone be criminally responsible for a death even though they are miles away?
Carter was found guilty in 2017, but like Hernandez, this story isn’t over yet as her lawyers have appealed the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
PLAINRIDGE
For years, small, quiet Plainville was the last place you’d expect to be the home of a casino. That all changed about a decade ago when Massachusetts legislators rewrote the state’s gaming law to allow casinos to be developed in the Bay State.
Penn National, owner of a small horse track in Plainville, managed to win the state’s first license. It was for a slots machine parlor, and Plainridge Park Casino opened in June 2015.
I remember being there on opening day, seeing the Las Vegas showgirls the casino had brought in for the premiere and thinking, “This is really out of place.”
Since then, Plainridge has carved out a niche as a small, relatively quiet place to put some money in a slot machine and hope for some success. Some feared crime and traffic would increase, but that hasn’t been the case.
But with two other casinos opening in Massachusetts and another in nearby Rhode Island, the gambling market has gotten crowded. Revenues are down at Plainridge and falling short of expectations at other casinos, leading to questions about the future of gaming in Massachusetts.
In the short term, however, Plainville residents can drive down Route 1A to see what Plainridge has brought them: a sparkling new municipal center with a town hall, police station and fire station, all built without the need of a tax increase.
It’s been quite a decade. I’ll be watching closely to see how these stories finish up.
