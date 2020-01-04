The new year means the Massachusetts Legislature gets back in session.
This being an election year, the legislative session, by law, ends early, on July 31. Given the notoriously slow pace of past legislatures, that doesn’t give our lawmakers much time to get things done.
Here are three priorities I believe the Legislature must accomplish before heading off into campaign mode this summer.
BOTTLE DEPOSIT LAW
You’re probably familiar with Boston Beer, right? That’s the company founded by Jim Koch which launched the craft beer craze that has aficionados savoring the hops in their IPA and selecting from dozens of draft selections, instead of deciding between Bud and Coors.
So, what’s the number one product offered by the Boston-based company? Boston Lager? The seasonal beers, like Sam Summer, Cold Snap or Octoberfest?
Nope. It’s Truly Spiked Seltzer.
You probably did NOT know that Boston Beer produces Truly. But it has become the company’s biggest seller, because it’s light, refreshing and contains just 100 calories per can. In the second quarter of 2019 alone, sales grew by 163 percent, Bloomberg News reports.
Here’s something else that sets it apart from the other Boston Beer products. Go to a liquor store today and buy a 12-pack of Winter Lager and you’ll be paying 60 cents for a bottle deposit. Grab a 12-pack of Truly and you pay no deposit.
Make sense?
Actually, nothing makes sense anymore about Massachusetts’ bottle deposit law. The nickel deposit probably worked in 1982 when everyone was ingesting soft drinks.
Now, it’s bottled water and sports drinks, neither of which fall under the bottle deposit law. And let’s face it, a nickel a can today just isn’t worth spending your time on a Saturday morning stuffing a machine and getting back about a buck.
A voter referendum in 2014 attempted to expand the law to non-carbonated beverages and received the backing of environmental groups, including the Sierra Club. Lobbying by the American Beverage Association and supermarket chains persuaded 70 percent of the voters to defeat the ballot question.
I would prefer that the bill go away but please, people — PLEASE — recycle those bottles and cans.
SPORTS BETTING
Just this past week, New Hampshire became the second New England state, after Rhode Island, to allow sports betting. Sports betting is taking place in 13 states right now, with six more, plus the District of Columbia, ready to begin.
Twenty-four other states are dealing with sports betting legislation within their legislatures. Expect more of America — including the country’s three most populous states, California, Texas, and Florida — to be wagering on games in 2020.
There are nine sports betting bills in the Massachusetts Legislature, and Gov. Charlie Baker is hopeful one will emerge before the July 31 deadline.
Baker and legislators are in agreement that sports betting should be permitted, but key lawmakers say they are taking their time so they can “do it right.”
Here’s a bet: A bill emerges after months of closed-door negotiations 24 hours before the deadline. Not a single legislator will have read the bill but it will receive near unanimous support and become law on Jan. 1, 2021.
Because that’s how things operate on Beacon Hill.
PLAINRIDGE
Plainridge Park Casino is seeking to expand its operations to gaming tables, like poker and blackjack, rather than just slot machines. There’s more competition for gambling dollars, especially with the opening of a resort casino outside Boston, and revenues are down at the Plainville slots parlor.
The expansion has the support of local officials, who have seen Plainridge become a jobs and economic engine for this section of the state.
The Legislature should get on board and OK the expansion rather than tie the hands of a significant revenue producer just as it’s facing its first financial challenge.
My bet on that: It probably won’t get done because Boston controls the Legislature and this is not a priority inside Route 128.
