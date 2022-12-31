Here are three wishes I’d like to see, locally and across the state, in 2023:
Stopping Route 1 traffic jams
If you drove down Route 1 south of Emerald Square mall in North Attleboro this shopping season, you know what I mean: The traffic, as they say in Boston, is “bumpah to bumpah.”
There are two solid lanes of traffic in both directions, slowly creeping along from traffic light to traffic light. It’s made even worse when impatient drivers quickly shift lanes or decide it’s OK for them to wait in an intersection, blocking vehicles which now have a green light.
The situation is really bad south of Cumberland Avenue at the Attleboro line, where the highway is not divided. Anyone taking a left into one of the many businesses there must wait until two kind-hearted drivers in the other direction decide to let them pass.
Traffic finally eases up once you get past a string of new stores before Highland and Newport avenues. It’s an area that should be avoided if at all possible.
I’m hoping city officials recognize the problem and seek some resolution from the state before the situation gets worse.
A better GOP
Back in May, the Massachusetts Republican Party nominated a hard-right slate of candidates, all of them fervent supporters of Donald Trump.
How did that turn out for them?
After the winners of November’s election are sworn in starting next week, Democrats will hold every statewide office and all the state’s 11 seats in Congress, and the GOP’s tiny majority in the Legislature will be even smaller. Worst of all, for only the second time in 32 years, a Republican will not be serving as governor, serving as a counterweight to Democratic dominance.
This is bad for Massachusetts.
This means business will not get a voice with authority when it comes to setting big policy changes like climate change. It means not only Republicans but moderate independent voters, who make up a sizable chunk of the electorate outside of Greater Boston, will be on the outside looking in – or ignored.
The only debate on Beacon Hill will be between the far-left (the Senate and possibly Gov.-elect Maura Healey) and the center-left (the House).
If the state GOP was a sports team, the coach would have been fired after the election. Republican committee members have a chance at doing that in January by booting Jim Lyons, the party’s chairman, and the rest of the Trump booster club that have controlled the state GOP in recent years.
Not only has Lyons & Co. badly failed the most basic task — winning elections — it has left the party financially and morally bankrupt.
It’s time they go.
A new rep in the new year
Speaking of Republicans, I wish Marcus Vaughn the best as he starts his first term as state representative for the Ninth District, which includes the King Philip towns.
Vaughn succeeds Shawn Dooley, who ran and lost for state senator in November, by defeating Democrat Kevin Kalkut, 51-49%. It was good to see a Republican retain what has for years been a GOP seat. As I’ve mentioned, Republicans can’t afford to lose many more seats.
Vaughn grew up in North Attleboro and was a star athlete for the Red Rocketeers in track and football — his team won a Super Bowl his junior year. He earned an athletic scholarship to Syracuse University, then an MBA from California State University, Monterey Bay.
He returned to Massachusetts and settled in his wife’s hometown of Wrentham, raising a family and running a business.
On his website, he promises support for the obvious hometown issues — public safety and public education — but also vows to “protect your hard-earned money,” something you’ll seldom hear from Democrats. He also says he will dig in for constituent concerns like figuring out unemployment insurance, work that will earn individual thanks but no glory.
As I said, the state GOP desperately needs to rebound, and it would be great to see a local young man be a part of the renaissance.
Happy New Year everyone.