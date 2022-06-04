If the Boston Celtics win the NBA championship, the trophy won’t have to travel far.
That’s because the Larry O’Brien Trophy was made in Cumberland, just over the Rhode Island line from the Attleboros.
Attleboro companies have long dominated the manufacturing of championship rings. Starting with the L.G. Balfour Co. and later Jostens, Masters of Design and the E.A Dion Co., rings crafted in Attleboro have adorned the fingers of the Super Bowl, World Series and other champs for decades.
But when it comes to making championship trophies, Tiffany & Co., which has a hollowware workshop in Cumberland, is a dynasty. For decades, the firm, better known for its luxury jewelry, has crafted the team’s prize for winning the Super Bowl and the World Series as well as the NBA Finals and numerous tennis and golf tournaments.
The production of the trophies in Cumberland is a fairly recent development. Tiffany’s hollowware operations didn’t come to Cumberland until 2013. (Hollowware is the term for hand-crafted vessels, such as bowls or trophies.)
The department was established in 1851 with Tiffany’s acquisition of John C. Moore, New York’s most prominent silversmith. In the 1880s, Tiffany’s New York workshop moved to a Newark, N.J., facility which had two towers, several interior courtyards, and a “fortress-like setting,” according to New Jersey’s historic preservation office.
The workshop relocated to Parsippany, N.J., in 1985, and then to Cumberland 28 years later. Almost all the original tools from John C. Moore’s workshop came with it, and like every bowl, or trophy, or tea set that comes out of the hollowware department marked with a pattern number and the sign of its maker, they were all handmade.
Tiffany has been making the NBA championship trophy for 45 years. It was first called the Walter Brown Trophy, after the league’s first commissioner, and in 1984 renamed the Larry O’Brien Trophy, honoring the NBA’s third commissioner.
The trophy was redesigned this year although the original look of a ball going through the hoop has been retained. The name of this year’s champs — either the Celtics or the Golden State Warriors — will be engraved along the base with the previous winners. There is also room for the champions of the next 25 years.
Don’t be surprised if even strong NBA athletes struggle picking up the trophy. It weighs nearly 30 pounds and is crafted in sterling silver, 24k gold vermeil and wood and takes approximately seven months to complete.
Tiffany also makes trophies given to the NBA Finals MVP (the Bill Russell Trophy), the Eastern Conference Finals MVP (the Larry Bird Trophy) and the Western Conference Finals MVP (the Magic Johnson Trophy).
Six Super Bowl trophies have made their way to Foxboro, and all have been crafted by Tiffany with the last three coming from Cumberland. Oscar Riedener, a former Tiffany vice president, sketched the basic design on a napkin during a 1966 meeting with then NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle, and the company has produced every one since.
The trophy is made of sterling silver and the top part is designed to look like a regulation-size football. It weighs seven pounds and stands 22 inches tall.
The World Series trophy weighs 20 pounds, stands 24 inches tall and features 30 gold-plated flags — one for each major league team.
Trophies for the U.S. Open in tennis and golf tournaments such as the Players Championship are also crafted in Cumberland.
We’ll find out soon if Tiffany engraves “Boston Celtics” on the Larry O’Brien Trophy for a record-breaking 18th time.