Starting next week, fans will again be allowed in TD Garden to watch the Bruins and Celtics. Fenway Park will open its gates to spectators on April 1 for Opening Day between the Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles.
You can now go to the movies. You’ve been able to get your hair cut and your nails trimmed for a while.
In North Attleboro, most students are back in class four days a week, and nearly all Massachusetts students should be learning in person by the end of next month.
President Biden assures us if we stay the course, wear a mask and get vaccinated we’ll be able to enjoy a backyard barbecue on the Fourth of July. I don’t plan on buying the hamburgers and hot dogs just yet but I like the optimism.
And everyone here in Massachusetts should at least have an idea when they will get their COVID shot.
That’s a big difference from a year ago at this time, when all schools and many businesses were closed by the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.
So, it’s time to lift restrictions on something else.
It’s time for our public officials to meet in public.
It was just over a year ago that Gov. Charlie Baker issued an executive order suspending provisions of the Open Meeting Law due to the health crisis. The order relieved municipal bodies like city councils and school committees from the requirement that meetings be conducted in a public place. They were allowed to meet remotely, and the public could access the meeting the same way.
In other words, Baker gave city and town officials the OK to Zoom. He didn’t order them to meet remotely. He simply gave them that option.
That was understandable back then. Only essential businesses were operating, and commerce had largely been shut down as the scourge mushroomed across the globe.
Now, public Zoom meetings are the new normal. And that’s not a good trend if you want transparency in your government.
Last August, I urged local committees to unplug Zoom and to start meeting in person. The dire health threat that loomed last spring simply did not exist anymore, I argued.
Not surprisingly, no one listened to me.
It’s time someone with clout ends this unhealthy way to practice democracy.
That’s why I’m calling on Gov. Baker to lift his executive order of a year ago. Clearly, most public officials are in no big hurry to meet in public again.
Please, Gov. Baker, take away that option.
If Baker has tried to follow a municipal government meeting on Zoom, he would understand why.
Communication is uneven at best. When it comes to the government, the devil is in the details. Those details are awfully difficult to follow when the audio is scratchy and erratic.
Many people are not as adept at technology as they need to be. Some members of the public who may have a stake in a particular meeting may skip it simply because they are unsure how to use Zoom.
If the governor is getting workers back on the job and students back in class and fans back in the stadium, then he also should make public officials meet in public once again. It has to be especially galling for teachers to be told to get back to class if their school committee is meeting via Zoom.
Perhaps Baker can make some accommodation to require public access via Zoom if a meeting room is too cramped to allow distancing. His administration has imposed guidelines on everything from barstools to golf holes. Workable safety guidelines can be arranged.
The government is the people’s business, and it’s often difficult. Let’s not make it more difficult by allowing Zoom conferences to pass for an acceptable public meeting.
Please, Gov. Baker, pull the plug on Zoom and bring us back to our old normal.
