The New England Patriots begin play on Sunday.
Like every year since they moved to Foxboro in 1971 and I gave up watching the New York Giants and became a fan, I hope they have a really good season.
It doesn’t have to end in another Vince Lombardi trophy. I think we’ve been a little spoiled and entitled over the last 20-plus years. There are NFL fans across America who strongly agree.
But I’d love to see a really good season, maybe a division title and a playoff victory, something markedly better than the mediocrity we’ve witnessed the last three seasons.
And then, I hope Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick retire. Together.
This is not because I think they’re doing a terrible job. They’re not.
But it’s time.
Kraft bought the franchise on Jan. 12, 1994, after 23 years as a season ticket holder. He was 52 then.
He is 82 now.
Prior to Kraft’s arrival, the Patriots had been to one AFL championship game and one Super Bowl. They were annihilated in both title games.
Since then, the team has played in 10 Super Bowls, winning six.
More than that, he has transformed the laughingstock New England Patriots into one of the premier franchises in global sports. And Foxboro is synonymous with football to sports fans across America.
It may be a lot for the town to handle, but Foxboro should be grateful for the money Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place bring in, and for Kraft’s generous donations to the community. Many towns would gladly swap places with Foxboro.
Belichick took over in 2000. He was 48, nearly Tom Brady’s age now. He is now 71.
If he’s not the greatest football coach of all time, he’s in the running. It’s doubtful any team will surpass the Patriots’ dominance from 2001 to 2020.
Sure, some will argue that he was actually a losing coach without Brady. But I’ll argue that Belichick helped make Tom Brady TOM BRADY, the GOAT.
And look closely at those Super Bowl titles. The first and the last, both against the Rams, were won without much help from the offense. The NFL’s most dominant offenses were shut down by New England’s defense, Belichick’s side of the ball.
Do Kraft and Belichick really think they’re going to improve on their legacies by staying on?
Isn’t this similar to what we see now in Washington? Senators who can barely speak without lapsing into a fog? A loose-on-the-facts septuagenarian challenging a fading octogenarian for president? Donald Trump would be older than Joe Biden is now if he completes a second term; Biden would be twice as old as John Kennedy was when he took office if our current commander-in-chief completes a second term.
For years now, Kraft has been grooming his son Jonathan to take over the franchise. Jonathan is now seven years older than his father was when he bought the team. He’s ready.
And many believe Belichick is doing the same for former star linebacker Jerod Mayo after he received a huge pay raise and was barred from interviewing with other teams. And there are two other Belichicks on the coaching staff. Just saying.
More mediocre seasons like the last three, however, will tarnish Kraft and Belichick’s legacies and leave all wondering if Brady was the only reason for the Patriots’ remarkable success and if Father Time finally caught up with them.
What I’d hoped was that all three – Kraft, Belichick and Brady – would have bowed out together, perhaps after their last Lombardi Trophy. We would have been spared the acrimony involved in Brady’s departure.
It’s a selfish wish, I know. After all, Brady won another Super Bowl with Tampa Bay, so who could blame him.
But if all three had departed a few years ago, it would have been a storybook ending to an incredible two decades of unparalleled success. I hope Patriots fans realize how immensely fortunate they were to have witnessed the greatest stretch of dominance in football history.
So, let’s kick it off. One more really good season.
And then let the next generation take the stage in Foxboro.