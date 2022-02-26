A couple of sports notes while trying to find out whether the temperature today will be 60 degrees or 6.
Shake it off
If you watched the video — or if you’ve ever been to your kids’ sporting events — you’ll probably agree with me: Mandatory postgame handshakes must go.
There’s been a lot of discussion of this ever since Michigan coach Juwan Howard lost his composure/mind earlier this month, slugging a Wisconsin assistant coach in the face following the Wolverines’ embarrassing loss to the rival Badgers. Wisconsin had the audacity to call a timeout with 15 seconds left while up by 15 points, which Howard, a member of Michigan’s legendary Fab Five team and an 18-year NBA professional, deemed worthy of an act of violence.
He apologized — though not right away — and was suspended five games and fined $40,000, which in my view falls far short of just punishment.
But this wouldn’t happen if coaches and players didn’t feel obligated — or compelled — to shake hands after a game.
The postgame handshake is believed to have originated in hockey, possibly in the early 20th century, and is one of the NHL’s greatest traditions. After a tough series in which there are almost always hard hits and bloody fights, the two sides form a line, led by the captains, with the victors accepting sincere congratulations from their vanquished foes.
It seems genuine and unforced.
Not so with today’s version of the postgame handshake, or more appropriately, high-five.
From kiddie level to high school, the postgame high-five is a perfunctory ritual that takes seconds and carries no sincerity.
“Goodgamegoodgamegoodgame …” the kids mumble out of obligation.
The MIAA, which oversees high school sports in Massachusetts, requires a postgame high-five, but also instructs the game manager, usually the athletic director, to observe the two lines. What does that tell you?
Having officiated thousands of basketball games from varsity high school down, I’ve witnessed plenty that can go wrong immediately after an emotional game, especially from players on the losing side. Name-calling. Spitting in the hand. Punches — rare, but still unnecessary.
In my opinion, the mandatory postgame high-five is out of the same logic that preaches that you can’t tell kids the score of the game (believe me, they know) and everyone gets a trophy.
It’s not really teaching sportsmanship, and both the coaches and kids try to get it over with as quickly as possible.
So, if the kids aren’t learning anything and it can lead to trouble, why are we forcing it on them?
Here’s hoping the Juwan Howard incident has put an end to this lame ritual.
Open-ings
Go to Foxborough Country Club on May 2 and you may see the next U.S. Open champion.
The local course is one of four in New England where the United States Golf Association will hold qualifiers for its national championship. The top players at Foxborough that day will move on to a 36-hole final qualifier in late May or early June.
The top players in the final qualifier will tee it up with the world’s best golfers June 16 at The Country Club, the hallowed Brookline grounds hosting its fourth U.S. Open.
Chances are, though, the next U.S. Open winner will not come out of the Foxborough qualifier. Last year, 88 players of the 156-man field were exempt from qualifiers. That left 68 spots remaining among 9,069 entries — and that was in a pandemic year.
Even if someone does qualify for the Open out of Foxborough, there’s little chance of him winning. Only twice in the Open’s 121-year history has a champion emerged from the qualifiers: Ken Venturi in 1964 and Orville Moody in 1969.
Even so, plenty of players will be eagerly seeking a chance to play among the game’s greatest stars on one of its most prestigious venues.
The Country Club is where golf first began to grow in America due to the heroics of Francis Ouimet, a 20-year-old caddy who lived across the street from the golf course.
In what was viewed as a stunning upset, Ouimet, aided by a pudgy 10-year-old caddy, prevailed in an 18-hole playoff over Harry Vardon and Ted Ray — Britons who were the Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson of their day — by a commanding five strokes, a result that was front-page news and ignited tremendous interest in the sport. Only 350,000 Americans played the game before 1913, but a decade later an estimated 2.1 million Americans were hitting the fairways.
It’s not likely, but maybe the next Francis Ouimet will emerge from Foxborough Country Club.