Sure, the COVID-19 pandemic still hangs over us, but we’re not all that far from being back to normal.
In two weeks, Massachusetts students will be allowed to return to school unmasked. Colleges have already welcomed students back to class.
We’ve been going to bars and sitting down next to strangers for months now, at least around here. We don’t need to mask while we’re huffing and puffing at the gym.
We enjoyed Red Sox games at Fenway last summer and Patriots games in Foxboro last fall. The same is true now of the Bruins and Celtics, provided we’re vaccinated and masked.
But the Massachusetts Statehouse? Still closed to the public, 704 days after it shut down at the onset of the pandemic.
It’s ridiculous. The only statehouse in America that hasn’t reopened to the public is in Boston, where this democracy began.
I’m not the only one angered.
The Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance launched a campaign to bring the Statehouse out of “lockdown mode” and encourage constituents to put pressure on their elected leaders.
The alliance says Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano operate at an advantage — namely, an enhanced ability to “exert more control over their members” — with the building still shuttered. A reopened building, the alliance said, would mean lawmakers can no longer “shield themselves from being accountable to the public.”
“If the Speaker and Senate President won’t listen to public calls to re-open the Statehouse, we hope they will listen to their members,” Paul Diego Craney, the alliance spokesman, said in a statement. “We will focus on social media and drive thousands of emails into the Statehouse. The re-opening should be quick, and it should not come with forcing anyone from the public to submit to a vaccine passport test.”
I believe the time for Zoom-only legislative sessions is over. Others agree.
“There’s strong value to the public to be able to physically access the building and lawmakers, and for lawmakers to be physically present during debates and public hearings,” Geoff Foster, executive director of the government watchdog group Common Cause of Massachusetts, told Boston’s Channel 4. “There’s really no adequate substitute for it.”
Veteran reporter Katie Lannan of the State House News Service, president of the State House Press Association, says that while reporters are permitted inside the building, the shutdown has made their job tougher.
“The news that people want to get out will always find a way to get out,” she told Channel 4. “If you’re trying to uncover things that people are less willing to talk about, that’s trickier if you don’t have that same kind of access to people in person.”
Spilka, in a statement, insisted that visitors will be welcomed back on Beacon Hill “sometime this month.”
“In order to open safely, and to protect the health of all of our visitors, staff and members, I believe we must establish a vaccine requirement and ask those entering the Statehouse to wear masks during their visit,” Spilka said. “Those protocols and the reopening timeline remain under discussion.”
Gov. Charlie Baker has stayed out of this embarrassing mess, saying the House and Senate call the shots on the Statehouse.
All this protect-the-public talk appears to be just a convenient excuse for our state legislators to avoid going to Boston, avoid having to meet with the public in the “people’s house” and avoid the give-and-take that’s necessary for a vibrant debate about the taxpayer’s business.
It’s also hypocritical. How can our state leaders tell our young children — many of them unvaccinated — that it’s OK for them to go to school without a mask but it’s not safe to allow taxpayers to witness our lawmakers debate their business, as they have done for 242 years?
It’s time to end this nonsense and reopen the Statehouse.