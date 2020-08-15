The state this past week once again tightened regulations on businesses and gatherings, hoping to stop another outbreak of COVID-19 before it starts.
Cracking down is probably a prudent move. Some Bay Staters clearly have become too relaxed about the coronavirus. A wedding with more than 300 guests comes to mind.
But here’s one concession made to the pandemic that should be eased: access to municipal government meetings.
In March, Gov. Charlie Baker issued an executive order suspending provisions of the Open Meeting Law due to the public health crisis. The order relieved municipal bodies like city councils and school committees from the requirement that meetings be conducted in a public place that is physically accessible to anyone who wants to attend. Instead, the committees had to ensure public access to their deliberations through adequate, alternative means.
There is also no requirement for committee members to gather. They are all allowed to access the meeting remotely.
In other words, Zoom comes to Town Hall.
Back in March, there really was no choice. Only essential businesses were operating, and commerce had largely been shut down as the scourge mushroomed here in Massachusetts.
The thinking at the time was that it wasn’t worth sickness, even death, so that a zoning board could decide on a variance for a fence. Thanks to technology, communities could carry on local government business without risking the health and safety of residents, committee members and municipal employees.
But Massachusetts has come a long way since then.
Most businesses, at least the ones that survived, have reopened their doors. These include places like restaurants and gyms, where people can go to escape the quarantining we endured this spring.
We can now get our hair cut, our nails trimmed. Stores, at least most of them, have reopened. In another month, students through much of the Attleboro area are likely to return to classes, at least two days a week.
It’s not like life before the coronavirus, but it’s not that far from it.
It’s time local government did the same.
It’s time to phase out Zoom and open Town Hall to the public.
City councils and school committees in Massachusetts should start meeting again, in person. They should wear masks and keep a safe distance from one another, but they should actually gather. The public should be able to attend these meetings, though numbers would be restricted based on the size of the room, and face coverings would be required.
Maybe the committees could also Zoom the meeting so that anyone with an underlying health condition or who is still afraid to venture out can express their views to their municipal leaders.
If you have been to a municipal government meeting or tried to watch one on cable TV in recent months, you’ll understand why. Communication is uneven at best and some people are not as adept at the technology as they need to be.
I also fear some members of the public who may have a stake in a particular meeting may skip it simply because they are unsure how to use Zoom. Or, as is pointed out to me occasionally, “Not everyone has a computer, you know.”
Maybe the governor can help us along by lifting his executive order. Or maybe local government leaders can just decide on their own that there is no longer a reason for them to stare into their laptops and try to figure out what fellow committee members and the public are trying to say.
Let’s phase out Zoom and bring a little more normalcy to Massachusetts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.