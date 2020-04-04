I last saw Tony Calcia about two months ago.
It kind of haunts me now.
He told me he had been cleaning out things, preparing for his retirement in May from the Hockomock Area YMCA, where he served as vice president of child protection and social responsibility.
He told me he came across a column I had written when he left the job of North Attleboro’s park and recreation director after 14 years. I had praised Tony for being everywhere and doing everything for the town.
Ubiquitous, I called him. He was not only the park and rec director but he served on the school committee and various charity boards.
Tony was a volunteer assistant coach for his beloved North Attleboro High School football team. On game days, he was a sideline fixture, rabidly cheering on the Red Rocketeers and, no doubt, annoying Big Red opponents.
He also had a great voice. He sang at charity events and was part of a trio that performed in local clubs.
But in particular, Tony had a remarkable way of connecting with children, making them laugh and feel happy and loved.
It was the reason the North Attleboro-based YMCA created that long and unique title for him. He founded the Integration Initiative, a refuge for developmentally delayed students, and developed programs to prevent child abuse.
Tony cared deeply for children and they loved him back.
It was his special gift. His superpower.
No one could talk about Tony Calcia without mentioning his size. He would fully admit to being rather large and would often use it as a tool to produce laughs — and achieve his goal.
I remember attending a fundraiser, and as he often did, Tony was using his booming voice to serve as the auctioneer. He was having difficulty getting bids for a big-ticket item so he grabbed a chair and moved it to the middle of the floor.
“Unless I get a higher bid,” he said, “I will stand on this chair. You do NOT want to see me standing on this chair, people. It will NOT end well.”
He drew laughs and higher bids.
“Universally beloved” is how his boss and friend Ed Hurley, president of the local Y, described him, and that’s certainly true in North Attleboro. He was part of what makes North Attleboro North Attleboro, a colorful and unique character who loved his community deeply and gave back whatever he could.
In any case, when I last saw Tony, he told me of the column he had found. He had read it again, and it had touched him.
He looked me in the eye and said, “Thank you. That meant a lot to me then and it does even more now. I should have thanked you a long time ago.”
Those words were spoken by a man summing up his life as he was about to retire. He had lost weight in recent months — he looked great — and seemed to be enjoying life more.
That’s why I was kind of haunted when I got the news last Friday that Tony Calcia had died at age 64.
It is difficult to do but I had to sit down and write another tribute to Tony, and to thank him, this time, for bringing his special gift, his superpower, to our hometown.
