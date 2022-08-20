Two quick political thoughts while I try to decide which ballot to choose, Democratic or Republican, in the upcoming primary:
Party fight
We all know that most Republicans hate Democrats, particularly liberal Democrats. And vice versa.
But did you know that there are Republicans who hate fellow Republicans?
Case in point: Shawn Dooley, the state representative from Norfolk who represents towns in the northern part of the area that this news organization serves.
In an interview with Boston Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham, Dooley just ripped apart the state GOP party leadership, which worships at the feet of Donald Trump.
Dooley pointed out that he lost the state party chairmanship by two votes to Jim Lyons, who he labeled an “extremist.” Lyons is caught up in the delusion that Massachusetts, where Trump was defeated by a 2-to-1 ratio in both 2016 and 2020, is suddenly going to vote for the slate of election deniers nominated by the party convention.
Dooley hints that Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican who is often considered the most popular governor in America despite governing perhaps the bluest state in the union, would have run for a third term this fall if Lyons had not won the party chairmanship.
“If I hadn’t lost the party chairmanship to the extremist by two votes, we would probably have a red wave in Massachusetts this year and Charlie Baker would be about to win his third term,” Dooley told Abraham.
Dooley serves up his choicest barbs for the party convention-endorsed candidate topping the ballot. Former state representative Geoff Diehl earned Trump’s support by professing his belief in the Big Lie about the 2020 election, though he has since walked that back.
Dooley predicts a certain defeat for Diehl if he should win the GOP nomination in the Sept. 6 GOP primary and faces Attorney General Maura Healey, the progressive who is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
Diehl will be embarrassed in any debate against Healey, Dooley said.
“Trust me, I served with Geoff Diehl, no one ever nominated him for MENSA,” Dooley said. “Not even his supporters think he can beat her. She will rip him to itty bitty bits.”
I’m thinking Shawn Dooley and Geoff Diehl won’t be exchanging Christmas cards this year.
Debatable
Speaking of Diehl, maybe he knows he’s a bad debater. Or maybe he doesn’t want to give any more exposure to his opponent for the GOP nomination, Wrentham business owner Chris Doughty.
Or, more likely, there’s another reason.
But his decision to not participate in another debate until after the primary is a slap in the face to voters.
Diehl rejected two offers for TV debates, one from the trio WCVB, WBUR and the Globe and the other from NECN, the regional cable news outlet. He also declined an offer to appear on WGBH.
He did originally accept two offers to debate Doughty on WRKO, hosted by Howie Carr and Jeff Kuhner, two longtime Diehl supporters. Diehl ultimately participated in one just one radio debate on WRKO, seven weeks before the primary.
Doughty told the Globe Diehl’s refusal was “a sad moment for Republicans” and offers what he believes is the real reason his opponent declined to participate.
“It’s more than just debates,” he was quoted as saying. “It’s any kind of press that’s not friendly — or that he deems not friendly.”
That’s typical of all Trump loyalists, who prefer to watch Fox News and bash any other media outlet that offers a different point of view.
For whatever reason, Diehl’s decision hurts voters, who depend on debates to get a feel for candidates and their leadership abilities.
And isn’t winning over voters the key to election victories?