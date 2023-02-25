Not long after this Attleboro mayoral campaign kicked off, two leading candidates quickly got prominent endorsements.
Shortly after he was elected Bristol County sheriff, Mayor Paul Heroux said he supported City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone to succeed him.
Later, Charlie Baker and Karyn Polito, who declined to run for re-election as governor and lieutenant governor, backed Jay DiLisio, the former city council president who is now acting mayor. So did Kevin Dumas, the second longest-serving mayor in Attleboro’s history.
Like most voters, I don’t put much stock in endorsements. I’ve never gone to the polls thinking I should cast a ballot for someone just because another politician says I should.
But I think these particular endorsements may hold meaning for Attleboro voters as they trek to the polls Tuesday to decide who will finish the last 10 months of Heroux’s term.
If they admire Heroux’s five years in the corner office, they may well vote for DeSimone.
And if they liked the Dumas and Baker-Polito administrations, they may be checking off DiLisio on their ballots.
Now, I’m not overlooking the other two candidates in the race, political newcomer Timothy Barone and former city councilor John Davis. I just don’t believe they have the campaign organizations to get out the voters on what is likely to be a low-turnout election. DeSimone and DiLisio are more likely to be the top vote-getters because they have the support of enough political activists to increase the turnout on what is likely to be a slow day at the polls.
At the recent debate sponsored by The Sun Chronicle, I asked the four candidates who among the last three mayors — Heroux, Dumas and Judy Robbins, who combined to lead the city for the last 32 years — they most admired and would want to emulate.
DeSimone said she was torn between Robbins and Heroux. Robbins was often described as “tough but fair,” a tag that could also be applied to DeSimone.
A native Californian, Robbins fell in love with Attleboro and wanted to make it an even better city. Her vision for downtown — with the Balfour Riverwalk and the park that now bears her name — will be her legacy to the city.
A resident of Attleboro for 25 years, DeSimone calls her vision “the promise of Attleboro.” She sees better schools and a downtown that attracts more affordable housing and more businesses elevating the community’s quality of life.
DeSimone also includes such issues as diversity and environmentalism in her platform — much as Heroux did.
DiLisio was a longtime Dumas supporter, so it’s not surprising he would want to follow his fellow Republican’s lead.
For six two-year terms, so did most Attleboro voters. After upsetting Robbins as a 27-year-old, Dumas grew into the role of chief executive admirably, running the ship of state so efficiently that some were saying he would be “mayor for life.”
Voters liked that he balanced the budget, kept the streets clean and relatively safe and improved city-owned facilities without coming to them for more taxes. And he did a great job of building spirit by putting on celebrations.
Even DeSimone, who is not enrolled in either party but says she leans Democratic, said she voted for Dumas — and Baker as well.
Attleboro voters should consider themselves lucky. They have four quality candidates to continue the tradition of solid stewardship over their city.
As I may have mentioned in this space once or twice before, I live in North Attleboro so I can’t vote on Tuesday.
But if you live in Attleboro, I hope you do.