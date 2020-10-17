“Elections belong to the people. It’s their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the people and burn their behinds, then they will have to sit on their blisters.”
— Abraham Lincoln
Starting Saturday, you can vote here in Massachusetts.
Early voting continues until Oct. 30, and Election Day is, of course, Nov. 3. You can also receive a mail-in ballot if the coronavirus pandemic has you too nervous to go to the polls.
Voting is often referred to as your civic duty. It’s one job we should do for our community and our country every so often.
We’ve all heard of take-your-kid-to-work days. If you are about to perform your civic duty and you are the parent of a young or even teenage child, I urge you to bring your kid to the polls.
That way, they will see that voting is nothing to be afraid of. Rather, it’s a community event. You may see neighbors, relatives, friends. Everyone is doing their part for the community and the country.
And you can tell them how important voting is.
You can explain to them that before America was formed, the rest of the world really didn’t have much of a choice of who their leaders would be. They had no say in the laws that regulated them or in how they lived. Leaders were not decided on their merit but on the family they were born into. America changed that.
And you can give your child five reasons to vote:
1. Every vote matters.
In Alaska in 2008, a congressional race was decided by a single vote out of 10,035 cast. In New Hampshire, a 1974 Senate race was decided by two votes out of 102,066. It doesn’t happen often. But it happens.
2. Demonstrate concern for the next generation.
Explain to your son or daughter that by voting you are not only doing your part to influence the present, you are also affecting the future. To demonstrate this point, explain how the president selects Supreme Court justices for lifetime appointments. These judicial officials may exert powerful influence for decades to come.
3. Honor past sacrifices.
Voting is a way to honor those who have helped to secure our rights. Military members who have fought for this country, suffrage activists and civil rights leaders are only a few examples of those to whom we owe our respect and appreciation. Voting gives you the opportunity to help pay that debt.
4. Voting gives you the right to complain.
If you do not vote, you are blocked from going to social media and sounding off about the government or its leaders or the political parties for four years — or at least you should be. You have no ground to stand on if you failed to take part in the process.
5. You get a cool sticker.
You can wear that “I Voted” sticker as a badge of honor for the rest of the day or the rest of the week or until it won’t stick anymore. Or you can throw it in the trash.
Better yet, take your sticker and put it somewhere your child will see it daily — on the refrigerator maybe.
Because kids need to know that voting, like eating well, is important.
