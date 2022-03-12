Two years ago, I remember sitting at one of our favorite watering holes the day before Massachusetts shut down, wondering what was going to happen.
Would we get coronavirus, as we called it before someone came up with the simpler COVID? Would our families get it?
Would any of us die?
It was scary, no question.
When we left, we exchanged a few hugs with our fellow patrons and servers, even though we knew we shouldn’t.
And we went home, largely secluding ourselves for, how long? Weeks? Months? Years?
It was all part of the mystery of the first pandemic any of us had faced. How long would this last? We didn’t know.
As we mark the two-year anniversary, COVID has indeed been terrible. More than 6 million people have died worldwide, including nearly a million in the United States. The World Health Organization says that nearly 444 million cases have been recorded, over 5% of the world’s population, and there are probably millions more that went unreported.
Closer to home, there have been 1,545,910 confirmed coronavirus infections in Massachusetts and at least 22,916 people have died of the disease here, roughly 0.3% of the state’s population.
The economic impact was severe. The job market still has not recovered from shutting down all commerce, and now inflation is walloping household budgets.
The pandemic’s emotional impact can’t be measured but may be the most lingering concern. We are social creatures, but that’s not possible when we’re living in bubbles or pods.
I went for months without being able to visit my mother or to take her lunch. I’ve seen very little of my extended family for two years now. The same goes for many friends.
Holiday get-togethers with the family and friends are only a memory now. To catch up, we’re going to three weddings in the next six months; for one couple, it’s their third try at a celebration without COVID restrictions.
Even though mask mandates have been lifted, I still feel I must keep my distance, if only to keep others comfortable. I maintain 6 feet in store lines. I don’t engage as much at the watering holes. I hesitate when greeting someone. Handshake, fist bump or a nod of the head?
Still, there are experiences from the past two years that I look back on fondly, even if I don’t want to repeat them.
- “The Sopranos” — I missed sports terribly early in the pandemic. My wife wanted to binge a show, not my favorite thing to do. We agreed on re-watching this, the best TV series ever in my opinion, from start to finish. It was a great decision. Viewing all 86 episodes, night after night, we simply got immersed in the characters and their interwoven journeys. Some nights we couldn’t wait to put the TV on and watch two or even three episodes, munching on popcorn or chips and salsa washed down with a cocktail or two.
- Walking — My wife and I walked every day, often twice a day, more than ever in our lives. Sometimes it was just in the neighborhood, stopping to talk to friends at a distance and enjoying the colorful chalk driveway drawings filled with messages of hope. Other times, it was somewhere in the area where we hadn’t walked before. Cemeteries were a favorite. It gave us time to talk, something that’s difficult to do when you’re immersed in work.
- Phone calls — When I walked alone, I often picked up the phone, flipped through my contacts and called someone. Often it was my mother. Sometimes it was my brother in Vermont. Other times it was a friend or colleague I hadn’t talked to in a while. Sometimes the conversations were short. Sometimes they lasted most of the walk. But I felt less alone because of them, and I hope anyone I bothered out of the blue felt the same.
Please don’t think I’m getting nostalgic about the pandemic. It has been a terrible two years, caused horrible pain to so many families, and I don’t ever want to repeat it.
But I did learn you can draw some warm memories from even the most difficult days of your life.
And things are looking up. We are reconnecting, in person, with many of the people we’ve missed.
Including those from the watering hole.