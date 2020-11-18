The news is that Emerald Square has been placed in receivership by a federal court.
The signs of decline have been many at the North Attleboro mall, which in its heyday was THE shopping center between Boston and Providence.
All you had to do was look at the parking lot, particularly the expansive southern end, where weeds have sprung up from the cracked pavement. The lot’s entrance has been blocked from traffic because, well, there is no need for it. More than enough spaces are available elsewhere. The only time it’s been used in months was for a drive-in drag queen show.
Drive by the mall and you will see mold along the formerly gleaming white exterior.
If you haven’t been inside lately -- and you probably haven’t -- you’ll see why there is so little foot traffic. Many of the third-floor stores have been replaced by non-retail businesses such as a massage parlor and dentist’s office.
Empty storefronts abound.
On a recent day that I visited, the food court had just five quick-serve places open and just two groups were eating, at socially distanced tables.
Go on tripadvisor.com and you’ll find reviews headlined “Place going to hell,” “Another mall on its way out” and “Place is a dismal, dumpy wasteland of empty storefronts.” The mall’s overall rating is two out of five stars.
It’s been a precipitous slide for Emerald Square since its opening on Aug. 10, 1989, when an estimated 300,000 shoppers packed the 1 million square feet of shopping space.
It’s easy to blame the decline on a one-two-three punch.
First, some tough competition opened against it. Providence Place, Wrentham Village Premium Outlets and Patriot Place provided a different shopping experience or more high-end stores while Emerald Square offered a cookie-cutter array of the usual mall retailers.
Second, online shopping exploded, making it easier and more convenient to get what you need. Why walk around for hours when you can scroll your phone for just a few minutes?
The knockout blow, it seems, has been the coronavirus pandemic, which closed the mall for months and has kept many wary shoppers away.
But let’s face it, there’s another force at play here. Simon Property Group, which has owned and operated Emerald Square since 1999, has made little reinvestment in the property. Many of the gray and emerald-green tiles that shoppers walked on 31 years ago are now cracked; the mall just looks dated.
It doesn’t have to be this way.
Pay a visit to the Cape Cod Mall, which recently completed a major renovation. Target and Dick’s Sporting Goods have replaced tired department stores as anchors. A Sears automotive store -- who gets their car fixed at a Sears now? -- was torn down for more parking and open space near a pond.
What had once been a dark mall now features bright lighting and modern decor. There are a couple of restaurants, eight fast-food places and even a bowling alley.
The result: On a weekend afternoon we visited, we had a difficult time finding a parking space and the place was bustling with shoppers, despite the pandemic. The contrast to my visit to Emerald Square was striking.
The irony is that the reinvestment into Cape Cod Mall was done by, yes, Simon Property Group, the company that until recently owned Emerald Square.
Maybe Simon decided that tourist-rich Cape Cod was a smarter place to invest. Or that Emerald Square just faces too much competition. Or that it is just destined to be just another victim of Amazon.
But what’s happened on the Cape is a hint that malls aren’t dead. Maybe there’s hope for our mall.
It sure would be nice to see cars parked in that lot where weeds spring up from the cracked pavement.
