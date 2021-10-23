A couple of items collected while wondering how the Red Sox went from so bad to so good to so bad to so good to so … all within 12 months.
Future star
If you watched the Attleboro mayoral debate last week, you may have been impressed with both candidates, incumbent Paul Heroux and challenger Todd McGhee. City voters are fortunate that they have two quality candidates.
But debate watchers would have really been impressed with one of the panelists — and it certainly wasn’t me.
Shane Mukasa, a 13-year-old student at Wamsutta Middle School, kicked off the debate with two questions, including one seeking the candidates’ views on how the city can remain attractive so that young people don’t move away. Shane was poised, polished and professional.
Shane is a member of Scholastic Kids Press, a group of “Kid Reporters,” ages 10–14, from across the world. Their stories appear online and in issues of Scholastic Magazines+, which reaches more than 25 million students in classrooms nationwide.
Scholastic Kid Reporters have made headlines by interviewing former President Barack Obama; Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor; Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda; conservationist Jane Goodall; Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden; Nobel Peace Prize recipient Malala Yousafzai; “Dog Man” author and illustrator Dav Pilkey; prima ballerina, author and actress Misty Copeland; and news anchor Anderson Cooper.
According to his bio, Shane loves classical music and spending time with his family, he’s a member of Wamsutta’s yearbook club and student council and hopes to become an entertainment journalist.
“I want to write the news so that kids can see the world at its best,” he says.
He’s already interviewed the author of the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series, Plainville’s own Jeff Kinney, as well Varian Johnson, author of young adult literature including “My Life as a Rhombus.”
Look out, Anderson Cooper, you may have some competition soon.
Nightclub fire update
Last year at this time, I told you about North Attleboro native Scott James and his book, “Trial by Fire,” a detailed accounting of the February 2003 nightclub fire in West Warwick, R.I., that killed 100 people and injured 230 more, many with connections to the Attleboro area.
CBS News has caught on to the story and will devote a full hour of its “48 Hours” program to the disaster based on James’ book. It airs at 10 p.m. Saturday.
The program will include information about The Station nightclub fire that had not been shared with the public until it appeared in “Trial by Fire,” including evidence that conflicts with versions of the story presented by the government and media. CBS has been working on the report for more than a year, encountering delays due to the pandemic and other challenges.
What could be especially interesting is that Michael and Jeffrey Derderian, the brothers who owned the nightclub and were prosecuted for the 100 deaths, will tell their story on television for the first time — the only broadcast interview they plan to do, said James, who was also interviewed for the show.
“Trial by Fire” also received the 2021 top prize for non-fiction from the New England Society Book Awards, one of America’s oldest cultural organizations — started by some of the Founding Fathers.
“Needless to say, I’m grateful that the book is receiving these national spotlights,” James told me. “It means the stories people trusted me to tell will now receive even more attention.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.