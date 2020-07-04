Martin Tragni finished a distant fourth this week in a four-way race for North Attleboro School Committee.
It’s not surprising.
In the normally polite world of local politics, Martin Tragni is the guy who makes everyone fume.
Instead of tossing around platitudes like candy at a parade, he is a flamethrower, a shoot-from-the-hip rebel.
At a debate preceding North Attleboro’s election, Tragni called the school administration “corrupt” and committee members rubber stamps and stupid.
He frequently attends town council and school committee meetings in North Attleboro. Whenever he gets up to speak, he is sure to ruffle officials’ feathers.
The thing is, local government needs more Martin Tragnis — or at least citizens willing to challenge authority.
This is especially true for school committees, not just in North Attleboro but everywhere.
School committees are dominated by parents who are boosters for public education and cheerleaders for their district.
Members by and large follow the administration’s lead on whatever issue arises and seldom find fault with the superintendent.
How many times have you read this headline: “Superintendent gets high grades from school board.”
It’s great that parents are willing to put themselves out there and dedicate hundreds of hours to helping their community. We should be thankful to them.
But we also need elected officials who defend the taxpayers, who understand that public funds must be used efficiently and that throwing money at a problem doesn’t necessarily fix it.
While other candidates talked about making sure everyone student has a Chromebook and about updating or replacing the high school, Tragni’s platform was controlling spending and holding the line on taxes.
He’s not right about everything. He questioned the need for a feasibility study to see what the options are for renovating or replacing the high school.
The problem is, if you don’t do that, the state isn’t going to help the town pay for the project. And since the state pays over half the bill, the work isn’t going to get done unless you play the state’s game.
He definitely would be better off toning down the rhetoric. You know the saying: You can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.
In short, Martin Tragni may not be making many friends among North Attleboro town officials, or with voters. But at least the taxpayers know he is on their side.
ONE OTHER THING …
Less than 5 percent of North Attleboro’s more than 20,000 voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s election.
Put another way, 19 out of 20 stayed away, even though they had the option to simply download a form, mail it in and then mail in their ballot.
Since this isn’t the first time this has happened, it’s time for North Attleboro officials to stop kidding themselves into thinking voters are going to turn out for an election topped by a school committee race.
Under the charter that celebrated its first birthday this week, all nine members of the town council are up for re-election every two years. Wouldn’t it make more sense if elections for school committee and all boards were held every other year, sparing the voters a trip to the polls?
After all, that would save the town a little money — and the embarrassment of such a measly turnout.
