Attleboro’s elections are nonpartisan.
Party affiliation for any candidate is not mentioned on the official city ballot.
That’s the way it is most Massachusetts communities.
And that’s fine.
Despite the opinion of one frequent letter-writer to this publication, The Sun Chronicle can and should identify the party affiliation in its coverage of municipal elections.
The Sun Chronicle is not an arm of the government. In fact, perhaps the most important role played by news media is as a watchdog of government.
A good newspaper helps its readers learn all they can about candidates running for office in their community. Listing candidates’ age, occupation and government experience provides clues on their qualifications and what they have to offer.
But party affiliation — or lack of party affiliation — is at least as important. Knowing whether candidates are Democratic, Republican or unenrolled gives voters a better understanding of how would-be public officials view government.
Will they want to be part of an activist government or are they looking to provide basic, necessary services and keep the government out of constituents’ lives? Will they seek to invest public funds into solving problems or will they try to protect taxpayers’ wallets?
Knowing candidates party affiliation can provide that insight, especially since there are now such clear differences between Democrats and Republicans.
The distinction was apparent in this past week’s special mayoral election in Attleboro, Jay DiLisio, the second-place finisher, acknowledged. City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone was victorious because of a recent shift in demographics toward younger, more liberal voters, he said, not a “Charlie Baker Republican,” as he describes himself.
When I was editor-in-chief of The Sun Chronicle, I started the practice of listing party affiliation in municipal elections.
Six years later, I’m glad to see Craig Borges, my successor, continue to provide this important information to readers.
A couple more thoughts while I ponder how we managed to survive the Great Blizzard of 2023…
Rough start
Be prepared, local rail commuters.
The MBTA’s solution to “fare evaders” — or more accurately, its failure to properly collect payments from commuters — is getting off to a slow start.
Electronic fare gates, which began operating last October at North Station, require riders to tap, swipe or scan the barcode of their tickets to enter and exit the station. The goal is to curb fare evasion, which costs the T $30 million annually.
The agency plans to install them at other depots, too, so they’re likely coming at some point to at least South Station, where many local commuters end their rides.
The MBTA says the gates aim to improve the ridership experience for commuters by eliminating platform-door ticket checks, improving fare collection and providing for consistent collection of fares.
After several months of operation, however, the new electronic fare gates at North Station have proven to be more frustrating than convenient for some passengers, who used words such as “terrible,” “inconvenient,” and “aggravating” to describe their experience in interviews with the Boston Globe.
“They’re definitely annoying,” Leah Myers, 26, said, noting that her co-worker couldn’t get the scanner to recognize the electronic ticket on her phone. One rider, identifying himself only as “Adam,” told a Globe reporter he would use “all the bad words” to describe the experience.
You knew if the MBTA was involved, it wasn’t going to be a smooth ride.
Taxes and turtles
Comics are supposed to make you laugh, right? You had to laugh — or cringe — at what a Western Massachusetts community is doing with its pandemic relief money.
The city of Northampton is spending $20,000 in taxpayer funds for custom manhole covers paying tribute to … the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
The Ninja Turtles have their roots in Northampton, where co-creators Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman met in 1982. The manholes are key because the Ninja Turtles live in the sewer system; they are the Turtles’ portal to the rest of the world.
Federal lawmakers intended for the money to help local communities recover from the pandemic’s economic and health effects. The Biden administration allowed local officials to decide precisely how to spend their allotment but required that the money support pandemic recovery, help reconnect community ties that had frayed over the pandemic years, build resilience for a future public health disaster or go to other similar COVID-related causes.
Northampton officials said the Ninja Turtles project would support the local arts scene and small businesses. The four manhole covers — Michaelangelo, Raphael, Donatello and Leonardo, presumably — would be part of a major roadway redesign planned for the downtown.
How do you see it? Misspent money? Or totally tubular, dude!