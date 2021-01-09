Wednesday’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was shocking. But it was far from the first frightening incursion into the building.
Imagine America’s disbelief when four gunmen — actually, three men and a woman — walked into the Capitol on March 1, 1954, and fired pistols, striking five congressmen.
And right in the middle of it all was Joe Martin, North Attleboro’s leading citizen who at the time answered to the title Speaker of the House.
Martin described the incredible scene in his 1960 autobiography, “My First Fifty Years in Politics.”
With gavel in hand, Martin had just called for a vote on an immigration bill when he heard what he thought were firecrackers exploding in the House gallery. He was getting ready “to order the sergeant-at-arms up to deal with the pranksters” when he found himself “looking, at a distance, at the muzzle of a pistol.”
The attack, the only one of its kind in U.S. history, was orchestrated by Lolita Lebron, a 33-year-old seamstress who was seeking independence for Puerto Rico, her native land.
On the day in question, Lebron bought a train ticket from New York to Washington. She and three fellow nationalists lunched at Union Station and then walked to the Capitol. They made their way to the House gallery. A security guard asked whether they were carrying cameras; they were not.
But they did have pistols. In a crusade for independence that Lebron saw as no different from the uprising by America’s 13 colonies against England in the 18th century, the four nationalists opened fire in the House chambers as more than 240 members of Congress debated the unrelated bill.
“Viva Puerto Rico libre!” Lebron screamed. Chaos swirled as she unfurled a Puerto Rican flag. Of the five congressmen struck by bullets, the gravest injury was suffered by 35-year-old Alvin Bentley, a Republican from Michigan who was hit in the chest.
“Bullets whistled though the chamber in the wildest scene in the entire history of Congress,” Martin wrote. “Pandemonium spread so fast that control of the House was wrenched from my hands.”
Martin did have the presence to bang the gavel and declare, “The House stands recessed.”
“‘That was the greatest understatement of all time,’ one of my colleagues told me later,” Martin wrote.
Republican Rep. James Van Zandt of Pennsylvania and a gallery spectator managed to wrestle away the assailants’ guns. Arrested and handcuffed, the four nationalists were photographed outside the Capitol in an image splashed across newspaper front pages.
In the photograph, a striking Lebron wears a set jaw, a stylish skirt and jacket and high heels. She had expected to die that day, and police found a note in her purse along with a tube of lipstick and Bromo-Seltzer pills.
“My life I give for the freedom of my country,” the note read. “The United States of America are betraying the sacred principles of mankind in their continuous subjugation of my country.”
The shooting and its aftermath captivated Washington for weeks. Lebron and her fellow attackers had unleashed 29 bullets, leaving scars still visible at the Capitol, but none of the five injured congressmen died.
Lebron sat quietly during most of the trial, breaking her silence to tell the jury in a fiery 20-minute speech that she was “being crucified for the freedom of my country.” She was sentenced to more than 50 years in prison.
In a move widely suspected to have been part of a prisoner swap to release CIA agents jailed in Cuba, President Jimmy Carter granted clemency to Lebron, two of her co-conspirators and a nationalist who had tried to kill President Harry S Truman in 1950.
Released in 1979 after serving 25 years in prison, Lebron embarked on a tour of Puerto Rican population centers in the United States. She was also received in Havana as a guest of President Fidel Castro and assumed a place among the most famous of Latin American revolutionary figures, including Che Guevara and Pancho Villa.
“I am a revolutionary,” she said at the time. “I hate bombs, but we might have to use them.”
Lebron died 10 years ago in a San Juan hospital at the age of 90.
The incident clearly shook the stoic Martin, who had a deep love for Congress, but he refused to bend from his principles that the people need to be connected to their representatives.
As speaker, Martin had the final say about calls for greater security, and he rejected the most ambitious proposal: Installing bullet-proof glass between the gallery and the House floor.
“I felt that, danger or not, Americans do not want their Congress walled off from people by glass,” Martin wrote.
After what we witnessed Wednesday, it’s sad to see that the time may finally have come to increase security in the Capitol.
