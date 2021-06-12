TO: John Antonucci
FROM: A North Attleboro taxpayer
RE.: Your appointment as superintendent of North Attleboro’s schools.
Dear John:
First of all, congratulations and welcome to North Attleboro. There used to be signs around North Attleboro that read, “A Friendly Town.” I haven’t seen those signs in years, but I think the slogan still holds true.
You’re certainly coming here after a tumultuous few months as schools superintendent in Duxbury — and it had nothing to do with the pandemic.
First, the Duxbury High football team made national news when opponents said they used the word “Auschwitz” to signal plays during a game. Then, 15-year-old sexual abuse allegations arose from a $1 million lawsuit filed against Duxbury’s schools and a veteran gym teacher by parents of a former student who died at 27 of a drug overdose.
I know parents were not happy with the way you handled those episodes.
“The school leadership’s complete, continued silence and lack of apparent leadership on these issues is deafening and terribly disappointing,” one parent said last month during an angry Zoom meeting. “The community put their trust in you.”
But I thought you acted swiftly and decisively by firing the popular football coach while at the same time teaching students a lesson on diversity and tolerance. And the abuse allegations occurred when you had just started your tenure as Westwood’s superintendent (at age 35, very impressive) and your communications were as transparent as they could be when it comes to these types of cases.
You will not be walking into that kind of snake pit in North Attleboro — we hope.
But you will be taking over a school system that has key differences from Duxbury’s.
First of all, there’s the size. North Attleboro’s enrollment is nearly 40 percent more than Duxbury’s 3,000 students. North Attleboro’s population is nearly double that of Duxbury’s 16,000.
And there’s more diversity in those numbers. According to the U.S. Census, Duxbury is 96.5 percent white while North Attleboro’s population, though largely white, contains 6.2 percent Asians, 5.5 percent Hispanics and 2 percent Blacks — and those numbers appear to be growing.
More importantly, there’s the money. Duxbury, as you know, is an affluent coastal town whose median household income of $128,173 is 37 percent higher than North Attleboro’s.
And when it comes to public education, money talks. Well-to-do communities can afford new schools and lower teacher-to-student ratios.
North Attleboro is not poor. But even after a tax increase a couple of years ago righted the town’s financial ship, the biggest challenge you are likely to encounter in our town is getting much-needed schools built.
Our “new” school, the middle school, is nearly 25 years old. The high school is nearing a half-century and definitely needs replacing or a major renovation.
Then there are the elementary schools. We have six of them, mostly relics of the post-World War II era. Heck, one of them is over a hundred years old. They come from a time when there was a little school on every corner and kids walked to them — and walked home for lunch.
In Duxbury, it probably isn’t difficult to mobilize parents to pass a tax increase to build schools. After all, what’s a few hundred dollars more a year to a Duxbury family, especially when it comes to their kids’ education?
You may have a fight on your hands here if you come in talking tax increase. Although North Attleboro has shifted somewhat from industrial town to bedroom community, our blue-collar roots run deep, especially among the older folks who tend to vote.
You will find allies in town hall. The town’s leadership has shifted away from the baby boomer generation to Generation X parents, many of them schooled in business management and eager to see their community run more professionally. After leading the fight for the tax increase, they now have a stronghold on the town council and school committee.
There are some similarities between the towns. We also like our sports in North Attleboro, especially football. Even local Big Red fans must be jealous of the Duxbury’s feat of 15 Patriot League titles in 20 years — though we’ll gladly take on the Dragons any time.
One final tip: Yes, you will have to refer to our town as North Attleboro, but even we don’t like to use all five syllables. So if you want to sound like a townie, just tell them you’re from North. “A Friendly Town.”
Mike Kirby
