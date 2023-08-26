Twenty-three votes.
That’s all that separated the “yes” votes from the “no” votes on July 30, 1887, the day people in the Town of Attleborough decided to split into two communities.
What if a couple of dozen voters had changed their mind and Attleborough had remained a single town 136 years later?
The thought occurred to me the other day when I read that Attleboro Mayor Cathleen DeSimone and North Attleboro Town Manager Michael Borg met to decide on what projects their communities might be able to collaborate. Among the joint ventures on their list are a better home for the local Registry of Motor Vehicles branch, improved veterans’ housing and a joint fireworks celebration.
But imagine what the community founded in the late 17th century by settlers from Attleborough, England, would be like if the vote to divide had gone the other way?
Would it have become a city of 77,000, the 13th largest in the state, which it would be if the populations of Attleboro and North Attleboro were combined today?
Would it carry more clout on Beacon Hill, be eligible for more state and federal funding and operate more efficiently with one government instead of two?
What would the downtown look like? For that matter, where would the center of the city be? Or would there be two downtowns?
Would community cornerstones like Sturdy Memorial Hospital be the same as they are now?
Would there be two friendly rival high schools?
One of the reasons proponents gave for the division was that Attleborough was one of the biggest towns in the state in square miles. Getting a central gathering area to hold a town meeting proved difficult when the only means of transportation for many was their own two feet. But that problem would have gone away in just a few years as automobiles became mass produced.
So, would it have been better if Attleborough stayed as a single community?
In truth, no.
One division proponent, in the language of the 1880s, likened the town to “a set of Siamese twins — hindered by the useless tissue which linked one section with the other.”
And it all began in the early 1800s when the Industrial Revolution swept through what was once an agrarian community.
Jewelry was the leading product made in the town along with nails, shoestrings, braid and cotton goods. Attleborough became a leading producer of military medals and buttons during the Civil War.
Industrialists needed water for power and waste disposal, so they built their factories primarily along the Ten Mile River in what are now the downtowns of Attleboro and North Attleboro. Housing was naturally congregated around the factories.
And the town began to boom.
When the division was first discussed in 1855, the population totaled about 5,400. In 20 years, it nearly tripled.
Each village had its own high school, post office, railway station, even its own police lockup. They also had their own social organizations, like the Elks and Masons.
“Yet there were those who balked at the prospect of separation,” Richard Sherman wrote in his 1976 book, “North Attleborough: An Affectionate History.” “Their opposition may have been rooted in nothing more persuasive than sentiment, but they formed a formidable bloc of considerable heft, and their presence made the act of separation by no means a foregone conclusion.”
Feelings were so strong on the day of the vote that the constables were put on alert, but there were no incidents. Polling was done in the centers of both villages and also in South Attleboro.
North Attleboro voted 234-371 against the resolution to make their village a separate municipality. South Attleboro did too, 17-91.
But the vote in the East village — what is now Attleboro — was overwhelming: 414 for, 180 against, for a total count of 665-642. North Attleboro formalized the decision on Aug. 13, 1887, by holding its first town meeting, and opponents later lost their case in court.
As Sherman wrote, “It was only a matter of time before the two communities would formalize their natural dichotomy.”
But it’s interesting to consider what would have happened if just a couple of dozen voters changed their minds.