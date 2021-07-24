What would you do if suddenly you had a lot more money than you expected?
Would you invest it? Would you save it? Or would you just spend it and enjoy yourself?
Massachusetts is now dealing with this good problem to have. And it’s serving to highlight what I see is the difference between Democrats and Republicans.
Democrats see government as the solution to all problems, as the ONLY solution to all problems.
Republicans want to keep government out of problems. Government, Republicans believe, will only make problems worse.
Our governor, Charlie Baker, is a hybrid, a Republican who is not afraid of having the state government take the lead in dealing with an issue.
Baker certainly didn’t flinch from wielding the mighty power of government when the coronavirus pandemic struck 16 months ago. Though the final grades aren’t in, Massachusetts appears to have fared better than other states whose governors took a hands-off approach — Republican governors, mostly.
But Baker realizes the burden of taxes, particularly for middle-class residents and small businesses. He doesn’t believe you can spend your way to a solution.
All of this has played out in Baker’s recent proposal to expand the typical two-day break from the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax to the entire months of August and September. The state generated $5.5 billion more in revenue than expected, Baker said, so it shouldn’t be much of a burden to give taxpayers back about $900 million in the form of temporary sales tax relief.
“… I think a deal’s a deal,” he said during a recent radio appearance on WGBH. “We should give that back to them.”
Giving taxpayers their money back is heresy in the Democratic-dominated Legislature, where Baker’s proposal was declared DOA.
“Whether it’s investing in child care, emerging workforce needs, K-12 education, public health, or families in need, there are no shortage of ways to responsibly invest to support an equitable economic recovery,” state Sen. Michael Rodrigues, the chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, told State House News Service. “However a short-term political gimmick is not one of them.”
To me, this sudden surplus should be treated as a one-time bonus. Spending it on one-time capital projects — improvements to the MBTA’s equipment and rail lines, for instance — makes far more sense than on recurring expenses like education and child care.
And giving back to the taxpayers isn’t a bad idea either.
The most dead-on assessment of the dilemma is from Evan Horowitz, executive director at the nonpartisan Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University. In an interview with CommonWealth magazine, Horowitz said that, from an economic perspective, this is not the right time for additional stimulus.
There is already a lot of stimulus money out there, thanks to the federal government. Between stimulus checks and being locked down, many people saved money during the pandemic.
With the economy reopening, there is already a tremendous amount of pent-up demand. Spending on clothing is way up. Spending on travel is increasing.
The increased spending is already leading to inflation. COVID-related supply chain disruptions have caused shortages of lumber for home construction and microchips for cars and electronics. Restaurants and hotels are struggling to hire enough workers.
Horowitz said that in the long term, these problems will probably solve themselves. But in the short term, “The economy can’t take much more spending.”
Trying to stimulate spending — generally the goal of a sales tax holiday — will only exacerbate the short-term problems, he said.
In short, he said, the problem for many businesses is no longer a lack of people buying.
“Lots of businesses are having the opposite problem,” Horowitz said. “You can’t keep up with demand.”
And who would have thought that — and that we would have a lot of tax money to spend — during our COVID lockdown a year ago?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.