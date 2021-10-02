I have learned the realities of a Beatles song.
That’s because today I turn 64.
And if you’re 64, you know the song I’m talking about.
When I first heard “When I’m Sixty-Four,” I thought it was a remarkably prescient song. It’s a young man singing to his lover, fondly hoping they grow old together. “Will you still need me, will you still feed me, when I’m sixty-four?” goes the chorus.
I later learned that “When I’m Sixty-Four” was one of the first songs Paul McCartney ever wrote and that he was just 14 when he composed it. In their early days, The Beatles kept an acoustic version of the song handy for live shows when an amplifier blew out or the power went out.
Legendary producer George Martin once speculated that McCartney wanted the song included on the “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album because he thought it fit in musically or simply because his father, Jim McCartney, had recently turned 64.
I’ve always loved the song because McCartney seemed to hit the nail on the head of what growing old together is like.
Of course, I wasn’t quite 10 when I first heard it, so what did I know?
It turns out a young man’s perception of an old man’s life is not realistic. For instance, the opening lyrics:
When I get older losing my hair
Many years from now
Will you still be sending me a Valentine
Birthday greetings bottle of wine?
My wife and I don’t send Valentines. We exchange cards at birthdays and Christmas. That’s it. It’s probably been five years since we’ve given each other gifts. If we need something, we buy it. It’s difficult to surprise one another after all these years. (One happy note: I’ve been able to retain most of my hair though it’s a different shade from years ago.)
Another lyric:
If I’d been out till quarter to three
Would you lock the door?
Are you kidding me? Out until 2:45 a.m.? With any luck, I’ve had at least four hours of sleep by then.
I could be handy, mending a fuse
When your lights have gone
You can knit a sweater by the fireside
Sunday mornings go for a ride
Doing the garden, digging the weeds
Who could ask for more?
I have never been handy. My two brothers inherited that gene from our father but it skipped me. If there’s a problem around the house, we call for help. My wife does not knit and I know almost no one our age who does. And we struggle to do almost anything ambitious on Sunday mornings.
So maybe McCartney wasn’t so prescient after all. Maybe living 64 years has taught me that one generation shouldn’t expect to understand how another generation thinks and feels and lives.
But I have one other question, for my wife: Will you still need me now that I’m 64?
