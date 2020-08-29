Here are three thoughts while looking forward to the very real possibility that all four major sports teams in Boston will be in action starting on Sept. 13 (and who thought that was going to happen back in March?):
WAIT A MINUTE, MR. POSTMAN
There’s been a lot of controversy over mail-in ballots this election season.
Not with me. Call me old school.
I’m voting in person, starting Tuesday in the primary.
I cast my ballot at North Attleboro High School in June’s town election and came away impressed with the coronavirus precautions that had been taken.
Voting booths had Plexiglas boundaries, were positioned far apart and sanitized regularly. There were fresh pens to use. Like me, everyone wore a mask.
It felt safer than the supermarket, safer than an indoor restaurant.
I understand why some folks are cautious. But there are risks involved in everything you do in life. You never think about it, but every time you step in a car, your life is on the line. Doing your civic duty this way seems like a reasonable risk.
But there’s more to it than that.
Voting is a citizen’s biggest obligation in a democracy. It’s something we all should do, to contribute to the good of our community. It’s best, in my opinion, as a communal experience. I’m happy when I see a fellow citizen who I know casting a ballot. It’s rewarding to know they also care about their community.
Also, I don’t think it’s going to happen with the primary or the election, but something last minute can happen if you mail in your ballot or vote early. That certainly happened this spring when three prime Democratic presidential candidates dropped out just two days before Massachusetts’ primary.
Most of all, I want to see my ballot go in the box, to be sure my vote counts — especially this year.
I think a lot of people feel that way — especially this year.
A TIP OF THE CAP
A lot of traditions have died this year.
No proms or graduations for students. Weddings have been delayed or replaced with a smaller, just-family event. No family Easter events, no Fourth of July fireworks. All thanks to an unseen virus that has claimed the lives of more than 170,000 Americans.
Bob Gay and Bobby Beach were determined not to let that happen to their event.
They are the co-presidents of the Attleboro Area Golf Association, which for the last 59 years has staged one of New England’s most unique and challenging tournaments, the AAGA Championship, or City Open, as it’s often called.
There are regional golf tournaments everywhere, but almost nowhere will you find one like the City Open: four rounds conducted over four different courses. Most competitions are at one course over, at most, three days.
The association was founded in 1961 by George Fredette, Alex Ohlson and Mal Wendell, three local golf enthusiasts who wanted to spread their love of the game in the Attleboro area. The first tournament was held that year, and its popularity quickly grew.
That love of golf bonds all who play in the City Open, over all ages. Need proof? Last year’s winner was 57-year-old Derek Johnson. This year’s was 24-year-old Brett Chatfield.
Beach and Gay, the current keepers of the flame, were not about to let that tradition die on their watch.
Extra steps were taken to ensure the safety of the players and staff on hand last weekend. Families, always a big part of the celebration, were not allowed on the courses. Enough gas carts had to be secured to allow the only-player-per-cart rule.
But Beach, Gay and the rest of the AAGA committee pulled off another great tournament last weekend.
Here’s a tip of the cap to them, and best wishes on another 60 years.
WORTH A SHOT
It’s good to see Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux seeking to sell the former Highland Country Club clubhouse. That property has generated no revenue since the city bought it two years ago, yet there are costs, including insurance and maintenance.
His letter to the city council didn’t say it, but you would think Heroux believes there is a market for a restaurant or function facility to buy the clubhouse and three acres of land.
That may be a challenge. Highland is off the beaten path for a restaurant. Any eating establishment faces long odds in the coronavirus era. And the inability to attract weddings and other big events was part of Highland’s financial downfall.
Still, the mayor is to be commended for trying to get the property back on the tax rolls.
It’s worth a shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.