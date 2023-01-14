The national media made much of Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s “humiliating” struggle to get elected speaker of the House.
But he is hardly the only Republican leader to get shamed by colleagues in the GOP.
North Attleboro’s own Joe Martin, who served in Congress from 1924 to 1966 and enjoyed two terms as speaker, was also disgraced when he was ousted as House minority leader.
It shouldn’t have been a surprise to Martin when fellow Republicans turned on him in 1959, booting him from a position he had held for two decades.
Martin was just a month short of his 75th birthday. A blood clot in his right leg forced him to walk the corridors of the Capitol with a limp. He was spending less of his time in Washington and North Attleboro, and more in the warmth of the Bahamas, where he also had a home.
Never a man who liked to exercise, he admitted that he looked heavy, old and tired.
But the signs were far more than just physical. As House GOP leader, part of Martin’s responsibility was getting Republicans elected to Congress.
During most of the 1950s, he failed miserably. Even though Dwight Eisenhower was elected president by landslides in 1952 and 1956, Republicans fared poorly in the 1954, 1956 and 1958 congressional elections.
“The Democrats swept into power in Congress with the greatest pluralities since the pinnacle of the New Deal,” Martin admitted about the 1958 election in his 1960 autobiography, “My First Fifty Years in Politics.”
Finally, there were people in Washington who thought it was time for Joe Martin to move on — and Martin knew who they were. One was Charles Halleck, an ambitious 57-year-old Indiana congressman who Martin had elevated to the No. 2 post in the House.
“Halleck had come to Congress … hell-bent on running for President, Vice-President, Speaker, or whatever else opportunity might put in his way,” Martin wrote about him. “Charlie is always available.”
Martin also felt the White House was looking to push him out the door. Eisenhower’s legislative liaisons were younger men who he believed had no memory of what he had done for the GOP battling Franklin Roosevelt and the New Deal. “Ivy Leaguers,” Martin — who passed up an opportunity to attend Dartmouth and never went to college — derisively called them.
But Martin felt he had been loyal to the president by pushing Eisenhower’s agenda, even though it left him at odds occasionally with more conservative members of his own party.
Though he had heard rumors of a plot to unseat him, Martin had trusted that his loyalty to Ike would foil any bid.
“I shut my mind against the notion that Republicans would reject me after all that I had done for the party, or that Eisenhower or (Vice President Richard) Nixon would countenance it if they should try,” Martin wrote.
Martin was still confident when he walked into the House chambers on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 1959. After all, not a single vote had ever been cast against him to be Republican leader of the House.
“Having lived so long in the center of the political arena, I should have been wary, but I wasn’t,” Martin wrote. “I lived in a false sense of security in my established position as the leader. I had every reason to feel that I was secure. I had served my party honorably for a very long time.”
But Martin had a bad feeling when, just hours before the vote, he received a phone call from Rep. Edwin Dooley, a New York Republican who Martin had mentored and was “almost like a son” to him.
“Joe,” Dooley said, “I would rather cut my right arm off than do what I am going to do today, but I have to vote against you as leader.”
“I was stunned,” Martin wrote. “‘What is happening?’ I asked myself.”
What was happening was that Halleck was doing what Martin had failed to do: Rally supporters around him and line up votes. For Halleck, it was just barely enough votes. In a testimony to the loyalty many Republicans still felt toward Martin, the first ballot ended in a tie. In the second, Halleck prevailed 74-70.
The ouster was, of course, front-page news across the country. Within hours, Eisenhower was on the phone with Martin, offering his condolences.
“Regardless of what happened up there today, Joe,” the president said, “I want you to know that I am most grateful to you.”
“This made me so angry that I could scarcely hold back tears,” Martin wrote, firmly believing that Ike could have stopped the whole thing.
Still, as Martin was able to do so well throughout his life, he found perspective and moved on.
“Step by step, I had worked my way forward from an obscure seat in the last row to the front of the House,” he wrote. “Now in one stride I was for all practical purposes back again in the obscurity of the last row. It would be dishonest to say that there was not some bitterness and heartache and disappointment in this turn of fortune. The keenest hurt was the sting of ingratitude. In all the sensations that ebbed and flowed through me, however, I was never conscious of any feeling of regret that I had spent nearly fifty years in politics.”
“My defeat was part of the price I had to pay for remaining in public life so long,” he continued. “Everyone who stays in it loses sooner or later. But I never considered the price too high for the experience and the rewards of those fifty years.”