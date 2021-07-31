Going on vacation is always great. But it’s even better when you can discover something new. Here are a couple of things I learned on my recent vacation.
Attleboro Ski Club?
My wife were driving along, taking in the breathtaking beauty of New Hampshire’s White Mountains, when we came across a large white lodge with a sign across the front that read, Attleboro Ski Club.
What?
I have lived in this area my entire life, but I have never heard of such a thing. But sure enough, that white lodge with its huge porch overlooking the mountains can be traced back to the Attleboro area where, in the 1930s, a group of local ski enthusiasts formed a club to take trips and socialize.
Although gas rationing in World War II put a damper on things, the group stayed together, incorporating in 1959 as a non-profit sporting club.
The group decided to lease a lodge in Conway, N.H., with hopes of buying or building a lodge in the near future. After two years, the membership overwhelmingly voted to move to the more challenging Franconia area where property was leased for the next three seasons.
With that lodge, membership increased dramatically, so the search began for larger accommodations. The club next decided to lease Dubey’s Supreme View Inn in Twin Mountain for the next four years.
Supreme View Inn seemed to give members the space they desired so in May 1966 the club purchased the property. Members have extensively renovated the entire lodge, inside and out, to its present condition. Much of the actual work of wiring, plumbing, insulating and decorating was done by members.
The club seems to be going strong. Its website, attleboroskiclub.org, lists activities from a holiday party to a wine tasting to a golf weekend. A craft beer website called Untappd includes several posts of skiers enjoying a cold brew while sitting on that front porch overlooking the White Mountains. If anyone knows more about the club, please let me know.
Getting a kick out of the Pats
The New England Patriots Hall of Fame has been around for 13 years and is less than 15 minutes from where we live, but we’d never been there until our vacation. It’s a good take, especially if you’ve been as invested in the team as I have been for the last 50 years.
The visit starts with a 17-minute film projected on a 45-foot panoramic screen that tells of the team’s history, highlighted by testimony from some of the most devoted Patriots fans you have ever seen with the thickest Boston accents you have ever heard.
There are the expected exhibits of old Patriots jerseys and memorabilia that will conjure up memories, and of course the AFC Championship and Super Bowl trophies and rings are on full display. But the Patriots Hall of Fame really kicks into gear with a series of interactive exhibits.
For instance, you can attempt to kick the same iconic field goal Adam Vinatieri made in January 2002 on a snow-covered Foxboro Stadium. Or Devin McCourty will challenge you to see if you can beat his vertical leap. (“You jump like Tom Brady,” is the recorded response if your verticality falls short of an NFL defensive back.)
Or you can immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of the Patriots’ thrilling comeback from a 28-3 second-half deficit in Super Bowl LI. What’s really entertaining is to hear the audio of the players, coaches and even referees in the most amazing sporting event I have ever witnessed. (“This could get interesting,” one ref says to the other as the comeback mounts.)
As you might expect, the Patriots Hall of Fame is self-congratulatory – there are no mentions of scandals like Deflategate, or even the departure of Tom Brady. But as the football season begins, it’s a fun way to reconnect with past glories as we dream about what might be for the year ahead.
The Hall is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children.
