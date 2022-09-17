A few thoughts on this month’s primary as we look ahead to the general election. Voting begins in a little over five weeks.
What if...
Gov. Charlie Baker has not hidden his contempt for the current leadership of the Massachusetts Republican Party. Jim Lyons, the chairman of Mass GOP, is a fervent follower of former president Donald Trump, who Baker loathed. Baker condemned the president’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol and the Trump administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And yet Baker declined to endorse Chris Doughty, the Wrentham businessman opposing Geoff Diehl, Mass GOP’s gubernatorial candidate and a fellow Trump acolyte who received hearty support from the former president on the eve of the Sept. 6 primary.
Doughty certainly appeared more moderate than Diehl, and it’s Baker’s middle-of-the-road approach that has earned the Republican two terms as governor in the bluest state in America, one dominated for decades by liberal Democrats.
You would think Baker’s endorsement would hold considerable clout, particularly among those who are turned off by Trump but don’t want to see the heavily Democratic Legislature run rampant on spending and over-regulation over the next four years.
You would think Baker would want to do whatever he could to thwart Diehl, Lyons and the rest of the right-wingers.
And you would definitely think Baker would not want to cede the governor’s office to the opposition party for just the second time in three decades, as Republicans almost certainly will do with Diehl as their nominee. (The latest poll had Democratic nominee Maura Healey ahead of Diehl, 52% to 26%.)
But Baker chose to be Switzerland.
Perhaps it wouldn’t have made any difference. Doughty lost 55% to 45%, so maybe there were too many Trump lovers to overcome.
Perhaps Doughty was just too unknown and unproven.
Perhaps it was just a quixotic journey for the first-time candidate from Wrentham.
It’s just puzzling to me. But perhaps not as puzzling as Baker’s endorsement of one of Trump’s biggest fans, Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson.
What was up with that?
Earlier voting
Massachusetts has received criticism for having the second shortest time in between primaries and the general election. This year, for instance, it’s just two months.
The gap makes it difficult for challengers to wage a campaign against a well-established, well-financed incumbent — which is probably why Beacon Hill politicians have ignored the criticism and maintained the status quo.
But as Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux pointed out to me, an incumbent’s advantage has grown even greater in recent years, thanks to early voting. Voting actually begins two weeks before Election Day so challengers have just six weeks to make their case.
And lots of people take advantage of early voting. According to Secretary of State William Galvin, 50.2% of the 1,053,977 ballots in this month’s primary were cast ahead of Sept. 6, with 45.6% by mail and 4.6% during in-person early voting.
That’s a lot of decisions made well before Election Day.
One request: If all minds are made up in six weeks, can we please put an early end to those revolting political commercials?
Progressives lose
Progressives were supposed to steamroll their way to power this year in Massachusetts.
But that’s not what voters in the Democratic primary decided.
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll defeated two rivals to win the race for lieutenant governor, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio beat Chris Dempsey in the race for auditor, and Secretary of State William Galvin easily defeated Tanisha Sullivan in his quest for an eighth four-year term. In each case, the progressives’ choice fell short.
In the governor’s race, the more progressive candidate, state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, dropped out, leaving Healey (who also leans heavily left) to waltz to victory.
The only progressive candidate to win was former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell, who defeated labor lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan to be the nominee for attorney general. But that was only after Liss-Riordan was scrutinized over the millions of dollars she earned defending blue-collar workers.
So maybe Massachusetts is not as blue as some politicians thought.