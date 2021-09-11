One day while I was still editor of this news organization, I was told by folks in the reception area that there was a young woman out front hoping to see me.
I checked my calendar. I had no appointments scheduled, but I was not pressed for time. Bring her back, I said.
Her name was Michaela Aptt, and at the time she was a freshman or sophomore at North Attleboro High School. She appeared very shy and nervous as she made her pitch.
I want to write a regular column for The Sun Chronicle, she told me, her voice breaking as she fought back her fears.
She explained that she wanted to tell about her experiences as a high school student. She thought she could add something different to our opinion page — largely older white males, unfortunately — and she yearned to write.
She had to stop to gather herself from time to time, but I was impressed. That took guts, a high school kid pitching herself to the editor of the local newspaper.
Give me a sample, I told her, and we’ll see what we can do.
Her material was a bit unpolished, but there was a kernel of honesty and originality there. Maybe that kernel could grow.
Michaela turned in columns once or twice a month for quite a while, and I always looked forward to them. Hers was a far different voice from the often negative ones on our opinion page.
I write this today, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorism attacks, because I came across one of Michaela’s columns recently, one she wrote in 2015. She had visited the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York and came away moved.
I’ll let her take it from there:
“Although I had been warned, nothing could’ve prepared me for the content of the exhibit and the impact it would have on me, so I started to cry. I felt a tap on my shoulder and turned around to see a man calmly holding out a tissue to me. I did not accept it at first because I thought since he worked there he simply pitied me for crying, as I was sure he had seen many people do before me. He once again offered it and so I accepted. I tried to walk away but then he proceeded to tell me his story. He survived 9/11.
“He pulled out a book (that had obvious signs of age) from under his stack of Kleenex. He flipped it open to a picture of him with the North Tower up in smoke behind him. He then turned to the front of the book to reveal two columns of names. Each name was a co-worker of his killed in the attack. He told me he carries the book with him wherever he goes. I could not fathom this, and all I managed to say was thank you for sharing his story and for having the courage to work at the museum.
“As we were about to part ways, he pointed towards a set of stairs that had been recovered from ground zero and told me they saved his life. When he left me to continue on my own through the rest of the museum, it took everything I had to finally walk next to those stairs. The top half was in pristine condition, but the bottom half soon went to ruin. I still cannot form the words to describe the feeling of looking at those steps. I went through the rest of the museum still in tears.
“I knew the exhibit was going to be emotional, but my encounter with this man has made it deeply personal. I was very young when the attacks occurred and have no memory of them; that has now changed forever. If I had the chance I would tell this man, who never gave me his name, how much his story has impacted me, and how grateful I am that he offered me that tissue, because I will never forget.”
Michaela’s column — which so impressed folks at the September 11 Museum that they posted it on their website — offered a lesson for me.
I had always felt that 9/11 was like the bombing of Pearl Harbor or JFK assassination — you had to have lived through the experience to fully appreciate it.
But 9/11 was not an attack on a military base or a political leader. It was an attack on ordinary Americans — going to work, flying a commercial airliner — in a setting — Manhattan — familiar to all of us
That made it far scarier, and far more relatable. It’s a day that should always stir Americans’ emotions.
Or, as Michaela says in closing her column — “never forget,” even if you can’t remember it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.