Aaron Hernandez was a troubled soul.
He shot his best friend in the face, cheated on his fiancée, shot his potential future brother-in-law, smoked pot virtually every day of his adult life, hung out with drug dealers and shot two guys because, in his opinion, they didn’t pay him proper respect for spilling a drink on him at a Boston nightclub -– all before he turned 24.
So what would you expect from a new documentary, “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez,” which began streaming this week on Netflix?
You get a long film that raises a lot of questions of how a promising young life could go so horribly wrong. But the answers are not always clear.
The three-part, 200-minute doc is an expansion of director Geno McDermott’s 2018 “My Perfect World: The Aaron Hernandez Story” and looks in depth at the former New England Patriots tight end from his childhood in Bristol, Conn., to his hanging death in a state jail cell. McDermott probes his troubled childhood, the father who died early and the mother he despised. His troubled college years are explored as well as, of course, the shootings, including the one near his home in North Attleboro that sent him to prison.
Speaking of North Attleboro, local folks will recognize people and places, especially in the opening scenes involving the murder of Odin Lloyd, the sister of Hernandez’ fiancee’s boyfriend, and the NFL rising star’s subsequent arrest.
“Killer Inside” focuses heavily on the most sensational aspect of Hernandez’ life, the reports of his closeted gay life. There are interviews with Dennis SanSoucie, his high school quarterback and alleged lover, and with former Patriot Ryan O’Callaghan, who hid the fact that he was gay until after his playing days were over (and who never played with Hernandez).
The documentary makes the case that Hernandez’ troubled mind was due largely to his repressed sexuality. His father, Dennis, would never have accepted his son as gay. Neither did the macho world of football. He lived a double life, “Killer Inside” argues, leading to the lethal anger that caused his downfall. The film also points out that Hernandez took his life on April 19, 2017 — two days after his alleged gay affairs became the butt of sports talk show jokes.
But there are other reasons why Hernandez was a ticking time bomb, according to “Killer Inside.”
Starting at the University of Florida, where he was also suspected of a shooting, he came to learn that his football fame made him above the law. He faced no punishment for shooting his friend Alexander Bradley. He looked like he would get away with shooting Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado after the spilled-drink night incident (he was eventually acquitted of the double murder).
But it all unraveled when, apparently believing Lloyd knew too much about the Boston shooting, Hernandez gunned him down execution-style in a secluded area of the North Attleboro Industrial Park.
Also, the NFL will not look kindly on this documentary as “Killer Inside” lays blame on the league for not only the physical damage Hernandez endured — his case of CTE, the brain injury that often leads to players’ deaths, was one of the worst on record — but the hyper-macho locker room culture that pervades the sport, increasing his violent impulses as he kept his double life a secret.
There are two conclusions to draw: Will we ever know why Aaron Hernandez was so damaged, so violent? And do we really want to know?
Besides the Netflix film, the cable channel Investigation Discovery premieres Hernandez series on Monday. And the streaming service Hulu will drop a Hernandez doc later this winter.
That’s on top of McDermott’s earlier profile, a six-part podcast by the Boston Globe and a book co-authored by bestseller James Patterson.
That’s an awful lot of probing on such a short life. It remains to be seen if any will really tell us why he was the way he was.
But all will, no doubt, come to the same conclusion: Aaron Hernandez was a troubled soul.
