That was quite a storm the other night.
It rained so hard that I received a very loud flood alert on my phone, startling me at 2:35 a.m. I spent much of the rest of the sleepless night listening to the storm, and I don’t imagine I was alone.
The remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped a month’s worth of rain on us, nearly 4 inches in Attleboro alone, adding to what has already been one of the wettest summers on record. Despite the hype over Hurricane Henri, it was our biggest storm in a while.
But we have not suffered through what the folks in Louisiana are experiencing, thank goodness, because floods are among the most terrifying forces on Earth. Stories of a catastrophic flood — a metaphor for a cleansing of humanity’s sins — appear in many cultures, from ancient Mesopotamia to China, from the Mayans to aborigines in Australia.
Flooding kills an average of nearly 100 people a year in the United States, the nation’s most deadly type of weather event, and is responsible for about $6 billion in damage, according to National Geographic.
USA Today not long ago published a list of the 30 worst floods in American history. Four occurred in Massachusetts and some longtime readers of this publication may recall a couple of them. They are listed here as ranked by USA Today:
25. Mill River Dam, 1874
The failure of the Mill River Dam in Western Massachusetts is an example of an avoidable tragedy. The reservoir dam was built in the hills above Williamsburg and Northampton. It burst during the early hours of May 16, 1874, and water cascaded down a narrow valley of factories and farms. About 600 million gallons of water flooded the area, rising to 40 feet. An hour later, 139 people were dead. Investigations revealed that the dam was poorly built, but no one was held accountable. The tragedy prompted residents in Western Massachusetts to adopt stricter safety measures for reservoir dams.
20. Twin storms of 1955
Back-to-back hurricanes led to extensive floods on the East Coast in August 1955. At the time, Hurricane Diane, the second of the two storms, was the costliest storm on record. More than 200 dams in New England either partially or completely failed. An estimated 200 people lost their lives and damage was set at $7.78 billion.
19. Great Northeast Flood of 1936
The massive flood that engulfed half of the eastern United States, almost biblical in scope, started with snowmelt, then a downpour, on March 11 that did not relent for 14 days. The tiny town of Pinkham Notch, N.H., recorded rainfall of more than 22 inches over the period. Rivers throughout New England overflowed. Flood waters from the Connecticut River rose 19 feet above the Vernon Dam in Vermont. About 200 people lost their lives, 14,000 were made homeless and damage was estimated at $85.2 billion. Because of the disaster, Congress approved and President Franklin Roosevelt signed the Flood Control Act of 1936, empowering the Army Corps of Engineers to build levees, flood walls and reservoirs.
6. The Hurricane of 1938
On Sept. 21, 1938, one of the most famous nor’easters of all time destroyed much of eastern Long Island before it unleashed its wrath on New England. It was a fast-moving storm that the National Weather Service said was traveling at 47 mph, producing up to 7 inches of rainfall. Tidal waves at least 50 feet high were recorded in Gloucester, overwhelming unprotected beaches and turning cottages into matchsticks. The region’s deadliest disaster claimed at least 700 lives, and 2,000 others were injured. More than 63,000 people were left homeless. Almost 20,000 buildings were destroyed, and 100 bridges had to be reconstructed.
I can only imagine what kind of alert I would receive — and how little sleep I would get — if a storm like that struck us.
