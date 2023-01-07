It’s 2023. Wish Wrentham a happy birthday — and light 350 candles on the cake.
The Town of Wrentham officially turns 350 years old on Oct. 16, the date the Legislature incorporated the small community that had spun off from Dedham.
That makes Wrentham one of the area’s oldest communities, 28 years younger than Rehoboth but 21 years older than Attleboro. Think of it this way: Wrentham began just 53 years after the Pilgrims stepped foot in Plymouth.
The settlement began when five men were sent by the Dedham Board of Selectmen to explore the land known as Wollomonopoag around Wrentham’s lakes. The men came back with a positive report, and so in March 1661 Dedham voted to start a settlement there.
Two men were sent to negotiate with King Philip, the Wampanoag chief. They agreed to pay the tribe 24 British pounds and 6 shillings for 600 acres of land.
Ironically, the new village was burned down two years after the town’s incorporation during King Philip’s War, the first major conflict between the Native Americans and the English settlers.
Wrentham residents are proud of their heritage — justifiably so.
For instance, Wrentham was the home of Cesar Chelor, a freed slave, America’s first Black toolmaker and certainly one of the few Black business owners of his time. Chelor was so well respected by his fellow Wrentham residents that he was admitted to the First Congregational Church at the age of 21, perhaps the town’s highest honor.
Chelor’s owner was toolmaker Francis Nicholson, who taught the trade to his slave. At his death, Nicholson granted Chelor his freedom and willed him a workshop, 10 acres of land, tools and materials to continue on independently.
The business thrived due to Chelor’s craftsmanship. Even today, Chelor wood planes are prized by collectors of old tools.
Helen Keller, one of the most famous Americans of the first half of the 20th century, lived for about a decade in Wrentham, where she grew active in politics and become a suffragist. “I shall always think of Wrentham as home,” she was quoted as saying.
Wrentham has produced some fine athletes, sending several sons to the highest level of their sports, including the NBA (Jake Layman), NHL (Garth Snow) and MLB (Joe Johnson and Jeff Plympton).
And the actor and former wrestler John Cena reportedly once owned a home on Lake Archer.
There’s a lot to celebrate, and the festivities begin Sunday with a Senior Center Brunch honoring the town’s oldest residents.
A St. Patrick’s Day celebration will take place on March 18 at the American Legion. William Sweatt Day, honoring the philanthropist who donated $200,000 and whose name adorns the town park, will be held on May 20 on the town common.
The common will also be the site of a Celebration Birthday Party on July 15.
A Grand Parade through town, replete with both local groups and professional marching bands, will take place on Sept. 16. On Oct. 15, a time capsule will be buried on the common.
The year’s festivities culminate in a Gala Ball on Dec. 2 at Lake Pearl Luciano’s.
The town has a website — wrentham350.com — with some vintage photos and details on all that’s planned to mark Wrentham’s rich history. There are also pages on Facebook and Instagram.
So, happy birthday, Wrentham. You have a lot of celebrate.