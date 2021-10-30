Turnout for local elections, like the one Attleboro will conduct Tuesday, has steadily declined.
Despite a number of efforts to make it easier for people to vote, fewer and fewer voters cast ballots to choose the leaders who will oversee their schools, their roads and their safety.
There’s a lack of civic engagement, election officials say, a combination of busy lives and apathy about what goes on in their municipal government.
That was not the case in Attleboro half a century ago.
In fact, the 1971 election stands as the city’s pinnacle of civic engagement. More importantly, it shows how much has changed in terms of people participating in their community.
It was shaping up to be an interesting mayoral contest.
Incumbent Mayor Thomas Piggott chose not to seek a fourth two-year term, leaving the mayor’s office open for a challenge. Two did just that: Thomas Leedham, a South Attleboro lawyer with heavy support in that neighborhood, and Raymond Macomber, an electric utility lineman, former city council chairman and unsuccessful challenger to Piggott in 1967.
Taxes, water distribution (there were frequent bans back then) and a new fire station for South Attleboro were among the issues debated by the two opponents.
But voters also had decisions to make up and down the ballot. Every seat was contested except for city clerk and one ward city council post, a sharp contrast to today when city officials frequently run unopposed. In all, 49 candidates were on the ballot that election day, which like this year fell on Nov. 2.
Voters also had to decide on three ballot questions, including one that was also hotly debated. That question would form a commission to review and revise the city charter approved in 1914.
Adding to the enthusiasm was the youth vote. That year was the first that people under the age of 21 were eligible to vote, and nearly 800 had registered prior to election day.
Heavy rain greeted voters going to the polls, but lines formed when the doors flung open at 8 a.m. and continued until they shut 12 hours later.
Counting took place well into the night, and it was 1 a.m. before Leedham finally called Macomber and conceded, though it really wasn’t close. Macomber captured, 6,032 votes to 4,758 for Leedham, or 56% to 44%, taking every precinct except Leedham’s home base of Ward 1A.
“I tried my case,” Leedham the lawyer said, “and the jurors have rendered their decision.”
“It has been a wonderful experience for me to see so many people give from their hearts for a cause,” said a jubilant Macomber, who would go on to serve three terms. “I owe them my victory.”
Macomber was not the only winner that night. Elected to the nine-member charter commission were 18-year-old Kathy O’Brien, 19-year-old James Murphy and 20-year-old Richard Bender. The Sun Chronicle’s front-page photo showed them smiling and flashing the peace sign.
Also elected to the charter commission was a newcomer to city politics, a California native named Judith Robbins. She, of course, would serve for years on the city council before being elected to six terms as mayor.
The Sun Chronicle also ran photos of all the election winners, which reflected the makeup of the city in general and of city hall leadership in general 50 years ago. All were white and all but one, school committee member Winifred Nelson, were men.
But here’s the most remarkable fact about the 1971 Attleboro election: 76.3% percent of the voters — nearly 11,000 of the 14,146 who were registered — went to the polls that rain-soaked day.
To put that in perspective, the turnout for last year’s presidential election — which, of course, was the subject of much anticipation and debate — was 72%. And last year’s voters had the advantage of early and mail-in ballots.
Election officials will be thrilled if turnout at Tuesday’s election is half of what it was in 1971.
Civic engagement is sadly lacking in Attleboro, and across America, in 2021.
