Enter Ed Hurley’s office at the Hockomock Area YMCA in North Attleboro and he’ll likely point you to a photo and tell you a story.
The photo is of his grandfather, also a Holyoke native named Ed Hurley (the YMCA CEO is actually Edwin Hurley III). The original Hurley was an American League umpire for nearly 20 years, calling 2,826 games including four World Series and three All-Star games. His last game was Game 7 of the 1965 World Series between the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Hurley’s most famous game, though, took place on Aug. 19, 1951, when he was behind the plate in the second game of a doubleheader between the St. Louis Browns and the Detroit Tigers. Bill Veeck, the Browns’ showbiz-loving owner, promised surprises during the Falstaff beer promotion day. He came through, sending Eddie Gaedel to the plate.
Today, we would call Gaedel a little person. He stood 3-foot-7 and weighed 65 pounds. Hurley hesitated but let Gaedel bat when Browns manager Zach Taylor produced a recently-signed contract between Gaedel and the team.
Gaedel, who wore the number “1/8,” walked. He never played again, but the incident, with the photo of Hurley scrunched over to call balls and strikes, is one of the most famous in baseball history.
When the present-day Hurley tells the story, he fills in all the details, laughs and shakes his head in disbelief. He does what he always does when greeting a friend or a business associate: He offers a firm handshake, a big smile and a salesman’s engaging demeanor.
But Hurley does not put you off like some persistent salesmen may.
You want what he’s selling: A better community for local kids, families and those needing a helping hand.
Since he arrived on the scene from the Worcester YMCA nearly 30 years ago, Hurley has transformed the Hockomock Y into a wide-ranging social service agency, a safety net for hundreds of families in need in the 15 communities it serves. He has been driven to provide more than a place to workout and play basketball, the activities normally associated with a Y.
Have a child with development disabilities? The Hockomock Y has a program for you. Have a parent with multiple sclerosis? The Hockomock Y has a program for you.
But having a goal of helping others is one thing. Achieving it is another.
That requires money.
That’s where Hurley’s engaging demeanor takes over. Deploying it, he has won over some of the region’s heaviest hitters.
For instance, to achieve his goal of building a Hockomock Y branch in Foxboro, Hurley persuaded New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft to donate $1 million.
The Y’s annual Reach Out for Youth breakfast, which raises thousands of dollars so that every child can attend summer camp, regardless of their means, is held in the Putnam Club at Kraft’s Gillette Stadium. Well-heeled contributors can often be seen drying their eyes from testimonials offered by those helped by the Hockomock Y.
Then there’s the annual Legends Ball, where Patriots players and coaches such as Kyle Van Noy and Dante Scarnecchia share stories of how the Y changed their life. In 2018, Brian Flores, then a Patriots coach and now head coach of the Miami Dolphins, told a touching story of how his younger brother Christopher’s life was improved though the Hockomock Y’s Integration Initiative for developmentally-disabled students.
These heavy hitters don’t turn out for every organization that asks. They need an organization, and a person at the top of it, they can trust.
And that’s why the Hockomock Y has grown into such a powerhouse agency under Hurley’s leadership.
Hurley, 64, announced last week that he will be retiring in March 2022 to focus more time on his family: his wife Sue, daughter Caitlin, sons Patrick and Matthew, and three grandchildren.
Perhaps he can engage them with some of his stories — like umpiring a major league baseball game involving a 3-foot-7 batter.
