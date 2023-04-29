My uncle, Roger Labonte, died last week at 86.
I will miss him, the latest member of the generation ahead of me to say goodbye.
And I am sure that everyone who knew Roger Labonte will miss him. He was just so easygoing and fun to be around.
I lived next door to Roger for about 25 years, starting when I was a kid.
Roger would come over, and he and my father would sit at the table and swap stories. Soon, the house was filled with laughter. Roger laughed easily, and he was funny, always able to point out the irony in a situation.
My father wasn’t into sports, but he played in a golf league probably because Roger was his partner. That was a good reason to play.
My dad and Roger also went hunting together, using the beagles my uncle kept in his backyard. They would bust each other over the easy targets that escaped their aim. More laughs.
Roger and my Aunt Gloria had four kids and there were four in our family and two more cousins across the street and plenty of kids in our Kelley Boulevard neighborhood of North Attleboro. Giant football games would be organized in the fall, and Roger, who loved football, would throw long passes during our warmups or just sit and watch the mayhem that would follow. More laughs.
His sons Marc and Russell — Roger named Russell “Bubba” at an early age, after massive defensive lineman Bubba Smith — played sports and so my uncle coached them for years. He served several years as the North Attleboro Youth Football president and was named to its Hall of Fame. He also loved cars, and worked on them with his sons, competing in races all over New England.
I’ll never forget one incident with Roger. A relative of our family who had lost his legs during World War II passed away. Roger and I were among those asked to serve as pallbearers.
As we were carrying the deceased up the steep church steps, we heard a thump coming from the casket. We looked at each other and knew exactly what had happened. The body had slid to the bottom.
We did all we could to suppress our laughter.
On the way out, the same thing happened. More suppression.
We finally ducked into the hearse, out of the public’s eye, and let out a roar.
Good thing he’s dead because that was a pretty good whack to the head, Roger said.
More laughs.
After five years of marriage and one son, my wife and I bought my childhood home from my parents and moved next door to Roger. The saying goes that good fences make good neighbors, but that was not true in this case. There was no fence between our property, and Roger was a great neighbor.
Come over for a swim any time, he said of the pool he meticulously maintained. Want some tomatoes? Help yourself. He was proud of his backyard garden.
Soon, our second son came along. When he got a little older, he would peek out the window and ask, “Can I go see Uncle Roger?” Soon, he was “helping” Roger with chores, chatting non-stop.
I asked Roger if Matt was bothering him. “Nah,” he said, “he’s my little buddy.”
By then, Roger had been diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a group of hereditary disorders that damage the nerves in the arms and legs. He had trouble walking and was unable to perform the handyman work he was so good at.
It dampened his spirits — at first.
He learned to not just live with it, but to carry on the rest of his life with the same buoyant spirit he had as a young man palling around with my father. We chatted a couple of months ago, and he was the same old Roger, only now in a wheelchair.
At his wake, there were tears, of course. A guy like that is bound to be missed.
But more than anything, there were laughs as we shared Roger stories.
Maybe some believe you shouldn’t laugh at a wake. But laughs seemed more appropriate to honor Roger.