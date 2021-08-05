It is very likely safe to say that virtually all of us are deeply thankful that we are living here in a country and an economy where people can live securely and, with some effort, do well.
It is also likely safe to say that the vast majority of us wish for personal prosperity. Economists have studied the details of the economies in countries around the world where generally, people can thrive.
A striking feature of all such economies is that they levy taxes and those taxes are reinvested into the economy to create what are termed public goods. These are things that many of us either take for granted or don’t even know exist. Examples are our roads, our military providing national defense, our public health systems ensuring our food, water, and medicines are safe, and our public education systems. These are only a few of many public goods in the United States.
Gradually, available public goods have expanded. Things such as nationally supported childcare allowing families with young children to join the workforce without anxiety about proper care for their children while they work and nationally supported cyber security may come into the realm of public goods in the future but only time will tell.
We live in a nation where our economic activity creates new wealth every day. It is the synergy between management and labor that harnesses the productive work of each laborer and organizes it so that valuable commodities can go out the door of a business and generate income for both the workers and those in management. There is often a ridiculous debate about whether the workers or management is more important, but in reality each depends upon the other to succeed. And even more important, and usually completely overlooked, is that the success of any business enterprise deeply depends on the seamless availability of the vast complex structure of public goods that prior taxpayers have provided for them to thrive in. Describing these details is vastly beyond what we can do here, but just consider what would happen if there was suddenly no maintenance of our transportation networks, that the legal system enforcing contracts was suddenly suspended so that all kinds of counterfeit supplies that did not meet manufacturing standards suddenly poured into businesses. And where would businesses get workers if suddenly all of public education systems were closed down.
The 2019 U.S. budget was $4.4 trillion (estimated to be approximately $6.4 trillion in 2021). The gross domestic product (GDP), which is the sum of the wealth created by all the workers and management of the United States was $21.4 trillion for the same year. Total net U.S. total accumulated wealth in that year was estimated to be $96.1 trillion.
That figure keeps growing and the estimate for 2021 is approximately $136.9 trillion. We all know those assets are not evenly distributed. The wealthiest 1% control 38.6% of the total. The percentage of the total wealth that the 1% control has progressively increased over the last 50 years. When the economy does well, they do very well.
Now, let’s look at the proposed infrastructure investments before Congress currently. There are various figures being presented: $4.1 trillion over 10 years invested into multiple components of our economy as public goods has been suggested.
Compared to total wealth accumulation, this is a tiny figure, 2.9% expended over 10 years. Using the GDP from 2019 gives a figure of 1.9% of GDP per year and that figure would be even lower considering the GDP is progressively increasing every year as the economy expands.
Considering that efficient and successful business activity closely depends on a broad swath of common goods available to both management and labor, this rather trivial investment will result in substantial economic expansion. Considering the 1% control such an outsized portion of our economic assets, the proportion of total wealth controlled by the 1% will increase even more. You would expect then, that the wealthy and very wealthy would be clamoring to support the infrastructure investment and even have a positive attitude toward the very wealthy contributing a larger share of taxes to pay for infrastructure expansion. After all, such an investment will markedly increase the value of their assets way beyond any additional taxes that they would pay.
Unfortunately, their explicit support seems to be absent. Instead we have a major political party embracing the concept of minimal government and low taxes in spite of the fact that economic analysis of economies where people can thrive shows that those economies depend on complex government and a level of taxes that allows governments to invest in common goods.
I can only hope that the current proposals for infrastructure investment are passed by Congress as it will set the stage for all of us to have a better chance to prosper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.