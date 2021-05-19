As you may have heard, some people are making fun of other people who go on wearing masks despite the dropping of lifestyle restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
Supposedly the continued masking is a gesture of superiority by the woke over the anti-maskers who they consider the lowest of the low — Trump supporters.
Obviously that’s going a bit far and the media is really just getting its jollies.
Anyway, there are lots of people still wearing masks. I think they have good reason to do so even if masking is no longer ubiquitous.
Here are 10 reasons why masking should continue, maybe even for the long term.
1. Masking works, and the recommendation to wear them keeps getting stronger. The The World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only recently acknowledged the significance of aerosol transmission of the virus and declared that masking indoors and improved ventilation were key prevention measures. Mist from exhaled particles lingers in the air longer than the droplets that are commonly blamed for spreading the virus.
2. The experts who tell us what to do aren’t that expert. The guidelines have changed continuously since they were first issued more than a year ago. Despite all the contingency planning for a pandemic the medical experts admit they were learning as they went, and still are.
3. The experts are deceptive. For instance, first the CDC said don’t bother to wear masks. That turned out to be bad advice. The CDC was trying to preserve masks for hospitals and medical personnel. Maybe you agree with that strategy but don’t you feel misled?
4. The politicians dismiss the experts and issue whatever guidelines they think will keep them in office. That’s why the restrictions ranged from lockdowns to open doors between liberal and conservative states. The official response of governmental authorities — local, state and national — reflected political calculation.
5. Even the data you see from the experts is not that meaningful. Precise figures may be reported for just about every measure of the virus’s effects including new cases, deaths and vaccinations, but studies have come out that undercut those statistics. Deaths attributed to COVID-19, for instance, are far below the number of “excess deaths” recorded in the population.
6. Speaking of vaccinations, there’s no predicting how many people will get their shots and thus how many people out there will become infected and spread the virus. Or how effective the masks are that you see on people.
7. Then there’s the whole herd immunity debate. With some 30 percent of the population saying they won’t get the vaccine, demographers warn that COVID could be around indefinitely, that variants will continue to emerge and booster shots will be needed.
8. Meanwhile, the pandemic around the world is horrendous. International travel and the global economy will inevitably contribute to the persistence of the virulent virus in the United States.
9. Vaccines are turning out to be highly effective in warding off COVID — but not 100 percent effective. Even vaccinated doctors have come down with the virus.
10. Some people are more vulnerable than other people, particularly the elderly but also those who have medical issues or are overweight. If your home life or work life includes people at risk then you have reason to continue to mask up to protect them.
The bottom line here is that individuals have to make their own decision based on their particular circumstances, and that’s what thoughtful people are doing. They keep informed and re-evaluate their situation as events change.
Emerging from lockdown after getting vaccinated is one thing.
Going without a mask is not necessarily the right thing just yet, even in ultra liberal Massachusetts.
