Like a lot of people, I was surprised that Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux decided to run for another office before he’d even started the third and final term in his current office.
Right up until the election last Nov. 2 Heroux made a big deal out of promising to be a lame duck mayor because he said politicians should move on before they wear out their welcome.
Fair enough, but he didn’t say he would be seeking higher office even while heading city government this year. And if he wins a new office, he will be resigning as mayor for the second year of his two-year term.
Heroux, a liberal Democrat, announced Jan. 10 that he would be running for Bristol County Sheriff, taking on longtime Republican incumbent Thomas Hodgson in the election next Nov. 8 — he hopes.
Heroux generated suspense for his announcement by first saying he was considering one of two offices, without naming either. However, it leaked that the two offices were sheriff and the 4th District U.S. House seat held by Jake Auchincloss.
I thought it was highly unlikely he would take on Auchincloss, even if he is in his first term, because Auchincloss has been doing everything he can to demonstrate his loyalty to the party. He even lined up U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to attend a private fundraiser last September.
Auchincloss already has a declared Republican opponent, two in fact. One is Julie Hall, a former Attleboro city councilor whom he easily defeated in November.
The other declared candidate is Emily Burns of Newton, a libertarian running as a Republican and a political newcomer. She is championing freedom from pandemic restrictions. Hall is an arch conservative with an “America First” platform.
Either would be an underdog in a race against Auchincloss. That’s not to say, however, another Republican couldn’t get into a primary contest for the office and end up providing a serious challenge to Auchincloss in the general election.
The Democratic establishment would have nothing to gain by backing a primary challenger to Auchincloss such as Heroux, whereas Democratic activists would love to oust Hodgson who is a devoted Trumpite. (Remember when Hodgson offered to send inmates to help build Trump’s wall on the Mexican border.)
Just as with the House contest, the race for sheriff is far from settled.
In addition to Heroux, a Fall River attorney and former Bristol County prosecutor, Nicholas Bernier, is running for the Democratic nomination to oppose Hodgson in the general election.
Heroux has the bonafides to be a serious candidate and one who would revamp the sheriff’s department.
He has a master’s degree in criminology, once worked in the Massachusetts prison system, and also worked in the Philadelphia county jail system.
Hodgson, a former New Bedford city councilor, was appointed to the vacant sheriff’s office in 1997 by Gov. William Weld. He has won successive six-year terms since then spanning 24 years in office and wants to make it 30.
During his current term, Hodgson went to the White House with other sheriffs to meet with President Trump. He was also honorary chairman of the 2020 Trump campaign in Massachusetts. Long before Trump he was an outspoken conservative.
My concern is whether the race would devolve into a proxy for elections elsewhere with Trump-style rallies and counter protests staged more for the cameras than the voters.
It’s entirely possible Trump himself would hold a rally in Bristol County to try to embarrass Bay State Democrats. Just think what that could do to some high-profile races this fall.